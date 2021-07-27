Simone Biles out of women’s team gymnastics final at Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s gymnastics team final in dramatic circumstances due to a “medical issue” after her opening vault.

Widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, Biles misjudged her landing on the vault - an event she has so often dominated - and a score of 13.766 was the worst in the opening rotation.

Biles was supposed to do an ‘Amanar’ - a vault that begins with a roundoff back handspring onto the vault followed by two-and-a-half twists. However, she appeared to change her mind during the jump and only did one-and-a-half twists and stumbled as she landed on the mat.

The 24-year-old, who is chasing an unprecedented six gold medals in Tokyo, left the floor shortly afterwards with the US team’s medical trainer. When she returned a few minutes later, her right leg was wrapped and she took off her bar grips and hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a tracksuit.

USA Gymnastics said Biles will be “assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions” in a short statement.

Biles has qualified for every individual apparatus final and finished top of the all-around standings, but a series of uncharacteristic errors had nevertheless raised questions over her ability to repeat the same heights of Rio 2016 when she won four gold medals.

The undisputed star of the Games, Biles admitted she felt like “the weight of the world” was on her shoulders in an Instagram post on Monday and added that the Olympics “were no joke.”

More to follow...