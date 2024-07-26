Don’t drop it like it’s hot Snoop Dogg! Rapper in Paris to carry Olympic torch

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Snoop Dogg sent the Saint-Denis crowds wild as he added a drizzle of celebrity “shizzle” to the final day of the Olympic torch relay.

Sporting a pair of suitably golden trainers, the rapper and actor carried the Olympic flame on a short leg around the Stade de France on a damp Friday morning.

Local mayor Mathieu Hanotin announced earlier in the week Snoop Dogg would be part of the relay and locals certainly came out to support.

Snoop Dogg before he was handed the Olympic torch on its final leg of the relay (Anita Chambers, PA) ( PA Wire )

A huge cheer erupted as he appeared at the top of a bridge exiting the stadium area, pumping up to the crowds as he made his way down to the Seine to hand on the flame for its final journey along the river.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr, will be working as a special correspondent for American network NBC during the games having added his own particular touch to Olympic commentaries in Tokyo, when he famously described a dressage competitor as a “crip-walking horse”.