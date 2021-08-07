Yokohama is the setting for the men’s football final at the Tokyo Olympics, with Brazil set to face Spain.

The South Americans are attempting to retain the gold medal they won on home soil five years ago, while Spain’s last Olympic success was in 1992, with a squad containing the likes of Pep Guardiola and current senior boss Luis Enrique.

In the current squad, Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio scored the decisive goal to beat Japan in the semi-finals, while Brazil saw off Mexico on penalties.

Five years ago the Selecao beat Germany on penalties to win gold; this time around they’ll be hoping for a similar outcome against European opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The gold medal final kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday, 7 August at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Eurosport 2 and can be streamed on the Eurosport Player and discovery+.

Team news

No injury worries or suspensions for either side likely mean they’ll go with the most settled and used 11.

For Brazil, that’s Richarlison supported by the likes of Antony and Matheus Cunha, while Spain will leave Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio in support of Mikel Oyarzabal - leaving Rafa Mir to perhaps produce heroics off the bench once more.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil: Santos; Alves, D Carlos, Nino, Arana; Guimaraes, Luiz, Claudinho; Richarlison, Cunha, Antony

Spain: Simon; Gil, Torres, Garcia, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Pedri, Merino; Asensio, Oyarzabal, Olmo

Odds

Brazil 17/10

Draw 15/8

Spain 21/10

Prediction

Spain have controlled games but Brazil have the attacking advantage. If they can repeatedly counter the Europeans and stay solid at the back, their superior cutting edge will win the gold. Brazil 2-1 Spain.