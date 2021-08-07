Brazil face Spain in Yokohama on Saturday, with an Olympic gold medal at stake.

Both nations are of course guaranteed a podium place after reaching the final of the men’s football, but there’s still all to play for - the South Americans are the reigning holders after winning Rio 2016.

Dani Alves, Richarlison and the Selecao topped their group before seeing off Egypt in the quarter-finals and beating Mexico on penalties in the semis.

Spain have had a more serene time of things, winning one of their three group games to finish first, hammering Ivory Coast in the last eight and then seeing off hosts Japan in the semi-finals, Marco Asensio netting the extra time winner.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The gold medal final kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday, 7 August at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Eurosport 2 and can be streamed on the Eurosport Player and discovery+.

Team news

No injury worries or suspensions for either side likely mean they’ll go with the most settled and used 11.

For Brazil, that’s Richarlison supported by the likes of Antony and Matheus Cunha, while Spain will leave Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio in support of Mikel Oyarzabal - leaving Rafa Mir to perhaps produce heroics off the bench once more.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil: Santos; Alves, D Carlos, Nino, Arana; Guimaraes, Luiz, Claudinho; Richarlison, Cunha, Antony

Spain: Simon; Gil, Torres, Garcia, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Pedri, Merino; Asensio, Oyarzabal, Olmo

Odds

Brazil 17/10

Draw 15/8

Spain 21/10

Prediction

Spain have controlled games but Brazil have the attacking advantage. If they can repeatedly counter the Europeans and stay solid at the back, their superior cutting edge will win the gold. Brazil 2-1 Spain.