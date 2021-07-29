People are obsessed with gymnast Sunisa Lee winning gold medal while wearing acrylic nails and fake eyelashes

Team USA gymnastics fans are applauding Sunisa Lee after the 18-year-old Minnesota native won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics while wearing acrylic nails and eyelash extensions.

On Thursday, Lee was awarded the gold medal in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, making her the fifth-straight American woman to earn the title, according to ESPN.

However, apart from praise for her impressive routine, Olympic viewers also couldn’t help but express their admiration over Lee’s ability to perform while wearing long nails, which were painted white and decorated with the Olympic Rings.

The appreciation for the impressive feat started on Twitter, where one person tweeted: “Suni Lee did ALL OF THAT with STUNNING nails and lashes. She’s a hero.”

Another viewer shared a photo of the Olympian holding her gold medal along with the caption: “Suni Lee did the thing and she did it with acrylic nails with the Olympic rings on them.”

The performance also prompted some viewers to jokingly wonder how Lee was able to win a gold medal while keeping her nails long while others find themselves struggling to perform the most basic tasks.

“I can barely make it through normal tasks without breaking a nail but Suni Lee is out here absolutely nailing routines with a full set,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while someone else tweeted: “Obviously this is secondary to her phenomenal talent but the fact that I can’t even open a seltzer can with acrylics on and Suni Lee just won gymnastics gold with these nails… a true icon.”

The recognition of Lee’s nails and eyelashes during her performance also made its way to TikTok, where one video showed a user covering her mouth in shock and awe as she showed the gymnast after her gold medal-winning performance.

“Y’all she did it,” the caption reads. “Ms Suni Lee did that all with acrylics and falsies.”

Sunisa Lee shows off gold medal and Olympic-inspired nails (Getty Images)

The clip has since been viewed more than 400,000 times, with hundreds of viewers also joining in on the praise.

Following Lee’s gold medal win, a clip of her family’s heartwarming reaction has also gone viral on social media, where it was shared by NBC.

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 1m times, a large group of Lee’s family watches intently before breaking out in loud cheers and applause.