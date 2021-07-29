Tokyo Olympics: USA’s Sunisa Lee wins gymnastics all-around gold in absence of Simone Biles
American 18-year-old Sunisa Lee emphatically won the Olympic gymnastics all-around gold medal in the absence of her teammate Simone Biles.
Lee placed third in qualifying and delivered on her high-tariff routines in the final to clinch the title on a night of drama in Tokyo’s Ariake Arena, with several contenders falling from their apparatus.
Biles watched on from the stands and applauded as the gold was confirmed.
More to follow...
