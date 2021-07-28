Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.

The 24-year-old, widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, pulled out of the women’s gymnastics team final on Tuesday, citing mental health concerns, with Team USA going on to win silver behind the ROC.

Biles will continue to consider her participation on a day-by-day basis with the prospect of her competing in Tokyo at one of the other four finals she has qualified for.

A statement from USA Gymnastics read: “After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health.

“Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals.

“Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around.

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

Biles misjudged her landing on the vault in the women’s gymnastics team final on Tuesday - an event she has so often dominated - raising concern about her wellbeing.

She would be given a score of 13.766, the worst in the opening rotation, before swiftly exiting the arena with a trainer.