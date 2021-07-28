Tokyo Olympics - LIVE: Games waits for Simone Biles decision as rowers take to water
Follow all the latest from the Olympic Games in Tokyo
Putting ‘Mental Health First,’ Biles Withdraws from Team Competition
Day 5 of Tokyo 2020 is underway with the Olympic’s still from the withdrawal of American gymnast Simone Biles from the team competition, which she says was to look after her mental health.
The best gymnast in the world was hoping to win the first of a possible six gold medals but instead removed herself from the team after performing poorly on the vault.
Biles later said that she was not mentally right for the event, in which Team USA took silver.
“I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being,” she said.
Elsewhere, US swim great Katie Ledecky will shoot for gold again after her shock defeat earlier this week to Australian Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle.
Ledecky goes in the final of the 200m freestyle, followed by the 1500m freestyle as she tries to rebound from her first ever Olympics defeat.
In the wake of the Simone Biles drama, the Team USA men’s gymnastics team will field competitors, Sam Mikulak and Brody Malone in the individual all-around competition.
The US men’s basketball team will also try and bounce back from their defeat to France when they take on Iran.
First gold of the day goes to Romania
The women’s pair of Bodnar and Radis took home the gold medal in an Olympic record time ahead of the teams from New Zealand and Holland.
It is the country’s first gold in the event since 1984.
Katie Ledecky set to go for gold twice
US swim great Katie Ledecky will shoot for gold again after her shock defeat earlier this week to Australian Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle.
Ledecky goes in the day five final of the 200m freestyle, followed by the 1500m freestyle as she tries to rebound from her first ever Olympics defeat.
What country is TPE in the Olympics?
On Tuesday, the gold medal-winning weightlifter Kuo Hsing-Chin had more than just 140 kg dangling above her head: she had the better part of a century’s worth of political wrangling between China, Taiwan, and the rest of the world.
Her gold medal would not formally go to the country most know as Taiwan—a democracy of 23 million people with distinct borders, currency, and government—but rather to Chinese Taipei, abbreviated TPE, the Olympic name for the contested island off mainland China.
Josh Marcus has the story.
What country is TPE in the Olympics?
What is Chinese Taipei? The answer goes all the way back to 1949.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies