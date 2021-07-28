✕ Close Putting ‘Mental Health First,’ Biles Withdraws from Team Competition

Day 5 of Tokyo 2020 is underway with the Olympic’s still from the withdrawal of American gymnast Simone Biles from the team competition, which she says was to look after her mental health.

The best gymnast in the world was hoping to win the first of a possible six gold medals but instead removed herself from the team after performing poorly on the vault.

Biles later said that she was not mentally right for the event, in which Team USA took silver.

“I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being,” she said.

Elsewhere, US swim great Katie Ledecky will shoot for gold again after her shock defeat earlier this week to Australian Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle.

Ledecky goes in the final of the 200m freestyle, followed by the 1500m freestyle as she tries to rebound from her first ever Olympics defeat.

In the wake of the Simone Biles drama, the Team USA men’s gymnastics team will field competitors, Sam Mikulak and Brody Malone in the individual all-around competition.

The US men’s basketball team will also try and bounce back from their defeat to France when they take on Iran.