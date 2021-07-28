SportOlympicsOlympics swimming: Australian Ariarne Titmus wins gold in women’s 200m freestyleGraeme MassieLos Angeles@graemekmassieWednesday 28 July 2021 02:54 comments Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ (Independent)Australian Ariarne Titmus claimed her second gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics as she won the women’s 200m freestyle.More aboutTeam USATokyo OlympicsOlympics 2021Katie LedeckyGold Join our new commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesView comments ✕Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this articleWant to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.SubscribeAlready subscribed? Log in
