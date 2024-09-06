Australian swimming coach sacked after backing South Korean rival at Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Australian swimming coach Michael Palfrey has been sacked after publicly stating his support for South Korean athlete Kim Woo-min at Paris 2024.

Palfrey, who was working with Australia at the Olympics, told the media he hoped Kim would win the 400m freestyle, despite the race including Australia’s Sam Short and Elijah Winnington.

"I really hope (Kim) can win, but ultimately, I really hope he swims well," Palfrey said ahead of the Games, before adding: "Go Korea.”

Palfrey was allowed to remain at the Olympics even in the face of a scathing response from Australian media and the country’s governing body for the sport.

Swimming Australia (SA) head coach Rohan Taylor said at the time that Palfrey would face “consequences,” indicating the comments were “un-Australian,” per ABC .

Taylor confirmed Palfrey “apologised profusely” at the time, but the damage was already done.

The Australian Olympic Committee also remarked towards a "serious error of judgement" that has now cost Palfrey his role, with SA CEO Rob Woodhouse confirming Palfrey’s immediate termination.

Rohan Taylor (second from left) described Palfrey’s comments as ‘un-Australian’ ( Getty Images )

SA confirmed on Friday that Palfrey had breached the terms of his contract "by bringing himself into disrepute and causing serious damage to his and Swimming Australia’s reputation, and adversely affecting Swimming Australia’s interests."

Palfrey worked with Australia’s Zac Incerti, Abbey Connor, Alex Perkins and Sam Williamson. Kim was unable to win gold in the showpiece event, instead finishing third behind Australia’s silver-medalist Winnington, with Germany’s Lukas Maertens capturing the main prize.

Palfrey’s conflict of interest arose from the very nature of being a freelance swimming coach who often works with other teams. He had previously coached Kim and other South Korean athletes, remaining close to them while representing Australia in Paris.