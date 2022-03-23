Swimwear giants Speedo have ended their sponsorship agreement with Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov after he appeared at a rally hosted by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Backstroker Rylov won two golds at the Tokyo Olympics over 100 metres and 200 metres, and secured a silver as part of the ROC’s 4x200m freestyle relay unit.

The two-time world champion was one of a reported nine Russian Olympians who appeared at a rally in Moscow last week.

The rally came in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was held to mark the eight-year anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, a military manoeuvre that led to sanctions and is not recognised by the United Nations.

Speedo has said that it will donate the fees due to Rylov to an organisation that supports refugees.

“Following his attendance at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at the weekend, Speedo can confirm that it has terminated the sponsorship of Evgeny Rylov with immediate effect,” the company said in a statement to CNN.

“We condemn the war in Ukraine in the strongest possible way and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, our athletes and our teammates who have been impacted by the conflict.

“As part of this decision, any outstanding sponsorship fees will be donated to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).”

Among others reportedly appearing at the rally was cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov, who won three golds in Beijing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Pictures from social media suggest that the pair and other athletes may have worn their medals at the event.

The pair also wore clothing marked with the ‘Z’ insignia that has been adopted by pro-invasion supporters.

Many sports have placed a unilateral ban on Russian athletes competing, along with those from close ally Belarus.

However swimming’s governing body Fina has said it will treat swimmers on a “case-by-case basis”.

“Fina is deeply disappointed to note the reports regarding Evgeny Rylov’s appearance at the Luzhniki Stadium during Friday’s rally,” the body said in a statement released to CNN. “We are investigating the matter further.”