Team GB targeting men’s football team at LA 2028 Olympics

The British Olympic Association (BOA) is hoping to enter a men’s football team into the 2028 Games in Los Angeles but they are likely to face opposition to the decision.

It would be the first time Team GB has entered the competition since London 2012 when a squad of 13 English and five Welsh players competed for the host nation.

The competition is played by an under-23 team, with three overage players allowed in each squad,

Team GB previously competed at every Olympics between 1948 and 1972 before Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland felt their independence in Fifa and Uefa competitions could be jeopardised if they competed as a single team at the Olympics.

There is nothing to say their feelings have changed, so a decision to compete in four years’ time will need cooperation from the four football associations involved.

It will also need the support of the clubs, who could be reluctant to release players during a summer that also includes Euro 2028 – which will be hosted by England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales – and the Copa America.

Team GB’s squad in 2012 consisted of 13 English and five Welsh players ( PA Archive )

BOA chief executive Andy Anson said a Team GB men’s side at the US-hosted Games in four years would be “brilliant for football”.

“I think for the women’s team to compete is brilliant, and I’d love to see the men’s team compete in the same way,” he added.

This year’s competition was won by Spain, who followed up their Euro 2024 victory, by beating hosts France 5-3 after extra time in Paris.

In the women’s competition teams qualify depending on results and while Team GB were eligible to compete at Paris 2024, they failed to qualify.

Team USA, led by former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, took home the gold medal, following a 1-0 win over Brazil, it was their first women’s football gold since 2012.