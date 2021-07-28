Charlotte Dujardin’s bronze in the individual dressage on Wednesday saw her lead the way as Team GB’s most decorated female Olympian with six medals.

Tom Dean also became the first British male swimmer to win more than one gold at a single Olympics in 113 years, while the men’s quadruple sculls claimed a silver.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners.

Gold 5, Silver 6, Bronze 5. Total 16.

Gold

Day five, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay

Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle (PA Wire)

Day three, Adam Peaty men’s 100m breaststroke

Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race

Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP) (AP)

Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving

Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Silver

Day five, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Duncan Scott men’s 200 metres freestyle

Favourite Duncan Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle (PA Wire)

Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon

Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon (PA Wire)

Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon

Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg

Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg

Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Bronze

Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage

Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova, gymnastics, women’s final

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg

Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage

Charlotte Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA) (PA Media)

Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg