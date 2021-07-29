‘We dive into a pool with no water’: former Team USA stars share stories of horror injuries to back Simone Biles

A former US gymnastics star has shared her own memories of performing through crippling pain in a message of solidarity with Team USA superstar gymnast Simone Biles.

Dominique Moceanu shared a video of herself at age 14 suffering a horrific head-first fall while competing in the vault at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Despite already having suffered a stress fracture to her leg prior to the Games, she went on to compete in the floor competition minutes after her fall.

In our sport, we essentially dive into a pool w/ no water. When you lose your ability to find the ground—which appears to be part of @Simone_Biles decision—-the consequences can be catastrophic. She made the right decision for the team & herself. @bisping — Dominique Moceanu (@Dmoceanu) July 28, 2021

Moceanu, now 39, was part of the USA gym team dubbed the Magnificent Seven, and became the youngest US gymnastics gold medallist.

She said athletes in her era didn’t have a say in their own health, and applauded Biles’ decision to withdraw from the Olympic competition.

“In our sport, we essentially dive into a pool with no water.”

Biles withdrew from the team competition and then the all-around final a day later, saying afterwards that she had been suffering chronic pain.

She later said she pulled out for mental health reasons.