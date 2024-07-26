Support truly

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal are scheduled to be in doubles action as the opening day of the Olympics tennis tournament gets underway at Paris 2024.

Alcaraz, 21, has teamed up with 22-time grand slam champion Nadal, 37, in a sensational doubles team for Spain at Roland Garros, the scene of Nadal’s 13 French Open titles.

Alcaraz won the French Open this season before adding Wimbledon for his fourth grand slam title, and has been tipped to be the successor to Nadal’s throne in Paris.

He will also be competing in the singles, as Novak Djokovic gets his bid underway. The Serbian, who was beaten by Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, is yet to win an Olympic gold medal and this may be his last chance.

Elsewhere, a number of Brits are in action as Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans begin their singles campaigns. Andy Murray is not playing on the opening day, but is scheduled to team up with Evans in the doubles in what will be his final ever tennis tournament.

Meanwhile, reigning French Open champion and world No 1 Iga Swiatek begins her bid for Olympic gold, while Naomi Osaka takes on the retiring Angelique Kerber in the final match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatier.

The tennis competition gets underway on Saturday 27 July and runs for just over a week to Sunday 4 August, and there will be gold medals for men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles events.

Here is the full tennis schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics – and click here for a day-by-day guide to the Games.

Saturday, 27 July

Court Philippe-Chatrier

starting at 11:00

WS 1 (1) SWIATEK Iga (POL) vs (DA) BEGU Irina-Camelia (ROU)

followed by

MS 1 (1) DJOKOVIC Novak (SRB) vs (DA) EBDEN Matthew (AUS)

starting at 18:00

MD 1 (6) GONZALEZ / MOLTENI (ARG) vs (DA) ALCARAZ / NADAL (ESP)

WS 1 (DA) OSAKA Naomi (JPN) vs (DA) KERBER Angelique (GER)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

starting at 11:00

WS 1 (DA) BOGDAN Ana (ROU) vs (4) PAOLINI Jasmine (ITA)

followed by

MS 1 (DA) HABIB Hady (LBN) vs (2) ALCARAZ Carlos (ESP)

WS 1 (17) GARCIA Caroline (FRA) vs (DA) CRISTIAN Jaqueline Adina (ROU)

MS 1 (DA) HIJIKATA Rinky (AUS) vs (4) MEDVEDEV Daniil (AIN)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

starting at 11:00

WS 1 (10) OSTAPENKO Jelena (LAT) vs (ITF) OSORIO Camila (COL)

followed by

WS 1 (14) HADDAD MAIA Beatriz (BRA) vs (DA) GRACHEVA Varvara (FRA)

MS 1 (DA) BERGS Zizou (BEL) vs (8) TSITSIPAS Stefanos (GRE)

MS 1 (ITF) WAWRINKA Stan (SUI) vs (DA) KOTOV Pavel (AIN)

Court 14

starting at 11:00

WS 1 (DA) PODOROSKA Nadia (ARG) vs (DA) PARRY Diane (FRA)

followed by

MS 1 (13) AUGER-ALIASSIME Felix (CAN) vs (DA) GIRON Marcos (USA)

not before 14:00

MS 1 (DA) BUBLIK Alexander (KAZ) vs (7) FRITZ Taylor (USA)

WD 1 (1) GAUFF / PEGULA (USA) vs (DA) PEREZ / SAVILLE (AUS)

Court 6

starting at 11:00

MS 1 (DA) DRAPER Jack (GBR) vs (DA) NISHIKORI Kei (JPN)

followed by

MS 1 (DA) GRIEKSPOOR Tallon (NED) vs (DA) NORRIE Cameron (GBR)

MS 1 (ITF) ECHARGUI Moez (TUN) vs (DA) EVANS Daniel (GBR)

MD 1 (DA) GILLE / VLIEGEN (BEL) vs (8) FILS / HUMBERT (FRA)

Court 7

starting at 11:00

MS 1 (DA) DARDERI Luciano (ITA) vs (9) PAUL Tommy (USA)

followed by

WS 1 (DA) SIEGEMUND Laura (GER) vs (8) COLLINS Danielle (USA)

WS 1 (DA) PUTINTSEVA Yulia (KAZ) vs (12) KOSTYUK Marta (UKR)

MS 1 (DA) EUBANKS Christopher (USA) vs (UP) HASSAN Benjamin (LBN)

Court 8

starting at 11:00

WS 1 (11) NAVARRO Emma (USA) vs (DA) GRABHER Julia (AUT)

followed by

WS 1 (ITF) PIGOSSI Laura (BRA) vs (DA) YASTREMSKA Dayana (UKR)

MS 1 (DA) MACHAC Tomas (CZE) vs (ITF) ZHANG Zhizhen (CHN)

MD 1 (DA) DARDERI / MUSETTI (ITA) vs (DA) JARRY / TABILO (CHI)

Court 9

starting at 11:00

WS 1 (DA) MUCHOVA Karolina (CZE) vs (16) FERNANDEZ Leylah (CAN)

followed by

WS 1 (DA) ANDREESCU Bianca (CAN) vs (DA) TAUSON Clara (DEN)

MS 1 (DA) HAASE Robin (NED) vs (DA) OFNER Sebastian (AUT)

WD 1 (5) DABROWSKI / FERNANDEZ (CAN) vs (DA) BUREL / GRACHEVA (FRA)

Court 10

starting at 12:00

WS 1 (DA) ERRANI Sara (ITA) vs (6) ZHENG Qinwen (CHN)

followed by

MS 1 (DA) NAVONE Mariano (ARG) vs (DA) BORGES Nuno (POR)

WD 1 (DA) KICHENOK / KICHENOK (UKR) vs (DA) WANG / ZHENG (CHN)

Court 11

starting at 11:00

MD 1 (DA) KOEPFER / STRUFF (GER) vs (7) MEKTIC / PAVIC (CRO)

followed by

MD 1 (1) BOLELLI / VAVASSORI (ITA) vs (DA) CARRENO BUSTA / GRANOLLERS (ESP)

WS 1 (ITF) SCHMIEDLOVA Anna Karolina (SVK) vs (DA) BOULTER Katie (GBR)

WD 1 (3) ERRANI / PAOLINI (ITA) vs (DA) ROUTLIFFE / SUN (NZL)

Court 12

starting at 11:00

WS 1 (DA) KALININA Anhelina (UKR) vs (DA) RUS Arantxa (NED)

followed by

MD 1 (DA) BALAJI / BOPANNA (IND) vs (DA) REBOUL / ROGER-VASSELIN (FRA)

WD 1 (DA) ALEXANDROVA / VESNINA (AIN) vs (DA) MUCHOVA / NOSKOVA (CZE)

WD 1 (DA) YUAN / ZHANG (CHN) vs (6) HADDAD MAIA / STEFANI (BRA)

Court 13

starting at 11:00

WS 1 (DA) MARTIC Petra (CRO) vs (DA) BUCSA Cristina (ESP)

followed by

WS 1 (DA) COCCIARETTO Elisabetta (ITA) vs (15) SHNAIDER Diana (AIN)

WD 1 (DA) CHAN / CHAN (TPE) vs (2) KREJCIKOVA / SINIAKOVA (CZE)

WD 1 (DA) CARLE / PODOROSKA (ARG) vs (DA) KORPATSCH / MARIA (GER)

Sunday, 28 July

11:00

Men’s Singles 1st Round

Women’s Singles 1st Round

Men’s Doubles 1st Round

Women’s Doubles 1st Round

18:00

Men’s Singles 1st Round

Women’s Singles 1st Round

Monday, 29 July

11:00

Men’s Singles 2nd Round

Women’s Singles 2nd Round

Men’s Doubles 2nd Round

Women’s Doubles 2nd Round

Mixed Doubles 1st Round

18:00

Men’s Singles 2nd Round

Women’s Singles 2nd Round

Tuesday, 30 July

11:00

Men’s Singles 2nd Round

Women’s Singles 3rd Round

Men’s Doubles 3rd Round

Women’s Doubles 2nd Round

Mixed Doubles 1st Round

18:00

Men’s Singles 2nd Round

Women’s Singles 3rd Round

Wednesday, 31 July

11:00

Men’s Singles 3rd Round

Women’s Singles Quarter-finals

Men’s Doubles Semi-finals

Women’s Doubles Quarter-finals

Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals

18:00

Men’s Singles 3rd Round

Women’s Singles Quarter-finals

Thursday, 1 August

11:00

Men’s Singles Quarter-finals

Women’s Singles Semi-finals

Women’s Doubles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

18:00 Men’s Singles Quarter-finals

Women’s Singles Semi-finals

Friday, 2 August

11:00

Men’s Singles Semi-finals

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

19:00

Men’s Singles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇

Saturday, 3 August

11:00

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match🥇

Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇

Sunday, 4 August

11:00

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match🥇

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇