Olympics tennis order of play and schedule: Every event, date and start time at Paris 2024
Alcaraz and Nadal are scheduled to play in the doubles for Spain, while Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic are also in action on the opening day at Roland Garros
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal are scheduled to be in doubles action as the opening day of the Olympics tennis tournament gets underway at Paris 2024.
Alcaraz, 21, has teamed up with 22-time grand slam champion Nadal, 37, in a sensational doubles team for Spain at Roland Garros, the scene of Nadal’s 13 French Open titles.
Alcaraz won the French Open this season before adding Wimbledon for his fourth grand slam title, and has been tipped to be the successor to Nadal’s throne in Paris.
He will also be competing in the singles, as Novak Djokovic gets his bid underway. The Serbian, who was beaten by Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, is yet to win an Olympic gold medal and this may be his last chance.
Elsewhere, a number of Brits are in action as Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans begin their singles campaigns. Andy Murray is not playing on the opening day, but is scheduled to team up with Evans in the doubles in what will be his final ever tennis tournament.
Meanwhile, reigning French Open champion and world No 1 Iga Swiatek begins her bid for Olympic gold, while Naomi Osaka takes on the retiring Angelique Kerber in the final match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatier.
The tennis competition gets underway on Saturday 27 July and runs for just over a week to Sunday 4 August, and there will be gold medals for men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles events.
Here is the full tennis schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics – and click here for a day-by-day guide to the Games.
Saturday, 27 July
Court Philippe-Chatrier
starting at 11:00
WS 1 (1) SWIATEK Iga (POL) vs (DA) BEGU Irina-Camelia (ROU)
followed by
MS 1 (1) DJOKOVIC Novak (SRB) vs (DA) EBDEN Matthew (AUS)
starting at 18:00
MD 1 (6) GONZALEZ / MOLTENI (ARG) vs (DA) ALCARAZ / NADAL (ESP)
WS 1 (DA) OSAKA Naomi (JPN) vs (DA) KERBER Angelique (GER)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
starting at 11:00
WS 1 (DA) BOGDAN Ana (ROU) vs (4) PAOLINI Jasmine (ITA)
followed by
MS 1 (DA) HABIB Hady (LBN) vs (2) ALCARAZ Carlos (ESP)
WS 1 (17) GARCIA Caroline (FRA) vs (DA) CRISTIAN Jaqueline Adina (ROU)
MS 1 (DA) HIJIKATA Rinky (AUS) vs (4) MEDVEDEV Daniil (AIN)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
starting at 11:00
WS 1 (10) OSTAPENKO Jelena (LAT) vs (ITF) OSORIO Camila (COL)
followed by
WS 1 (14) HADDAD MAIA Beatriz (BRA) vs (DA) GRACHEVA Varvara (FRA)
MS 1 (DA) BERGS Zizou (BEL) vs (8) TSITSIPAS Stefanos (GRE)
MS 1 (ITF) WAWRINKA Stan (SUI) vs (DA) KOTOV Pavel (AIN)
Court 14
starting at 11:00
WS 1 (DA) PODOROSKA Nadia (ARG) vs (DA) PARRY Diane (FRA)
followed by
MS 1 (13) AUGER-ALIASSIME Felix (CAN) vs (DA) GIRON Marcos (USA)
not before 14:00
MS 1 (DA) BUBLIK Alexander (KAZ) vs (7) FRITZ Taylor (USA)
WD 1 (1) GAUFF / PEGULA (USA) vs (DA) PEREZ / SAVILLE (AUS)
Court 6
starting at 11:00
MS 1 (DA) DRAPER Jack (GBR) vs (DA) NISHIKORI Kei (JPN)
followed by
MS 1 (DA) GRIEKSPOOR Tallon (NED) vs (DA) NORRIE Cameron (GBR)
MS 1 (ITF) ECHARGUI Moez (TUN) vs (DA) EVANS Daniel (GBR)
MD 1 (DA) GILLE / VLIEGEN (BEL) vs (8) FILS / HUMBERT (FRA)
Court 7
starting at 11:00
MS 1 (DA) DARDERI Luciano (ITA) vs (9) PAUL Tommy (USA)
followed by
WS 1 (DA) SIEGEMUND Laura (GER) vs (8) COLLINS Danielle (USA)
WS 1 (DA) PUTINTSEVA Yulia (KAZ) vs (12) KOSTYUK Marta (UKR)
MS 1 (DA) EUBANKS Christopher (USA) vs (UP) HASSAN Benjamin (LBN)
Court 8
starting at 11:00
WS 1 (11) NAVARRO Emma (USA) vs (DA) GRABHER Julia (AUT)
followed by
WS 1 (ITF) PIGOSSI Laura (BRA) vs (DA) YASTREMSKA Dayana (UKR)
MS 1 (DA) MACHAC Tomas (CZE) vs (ITF) ZHANG Zhizhen (CHN)
MD 1 (DA) DARDERI / MUSETTI (ITA) vs (DA) JARRY / TABILO (CHI)
Court 9
starting at 11:00
WS 1 (DA) MUCHOVA Karolina (CZE) vs (16) FERNANDEZ Leylah (CAN)
followed by
WS 1 (DA) ANDREESCU Bianca (CAN) vs (DA) TAUSON Clara (DEN)
MS 1 (DA) HAASE Robin (NED) vs (DA) OFNER Sebastian (AUT)
WD 1 (5) DABROWSKI / FERNANDEZ (CAN) vs (DA) BUREL / GRACHEVA (FRA)
Court 10
starting at 12:00
WS 1 (DA) ERRANI Sara (ITA) vs (6) ZHENG Qinwen (CHN)
followed by
MS 1 (DA) NAVONE Mariano (ARG) vs (DA) BORGES Nuno (POR)
WD 1 (DA) KICHENOK / KICHENOK (UKR) vs (DA) WANG / ZHENG (CHN)
Court 11
starting at 11:00
MD 1 (DA) KOEPFER / STRUFF (GER) vs (7) MEKTIC / PAVIC (CRO)
followed by
MD 1 (1) BOLELLI / VAVASSORI (ITA) vs (DA) CARRENO BUSTA / GRANOLLERS (ESP)
WS 1 (ITF) SCHMIEDLOVA Anna Karolina (SVK) vs (DA) BOULTER Katie (GBR)
WD 1 (3) ERRANI / PAOLINI (ITA) vs (DA) ROUTLIFFE / SUN (NZL)
Court 12
starting at 11:00
WS 1 (DA) KALININA Anhelina (UKR) vs (DA) RUS Arantxa (NED)
followed by
MD 1 (DA) BALAJI / BOPANNA (IND) vs (DA) REBOUL / ROGER-VASSELIN (FRA)
WD 1 (DA) ALEXANDROVA / VESNINA (AIN) vs (DA) MUCHOVA / NOSKOVA (CZE)
WD 1 (DA) YUAN / ZHANG (CHN) vs (6) HADDAD MAIA / STEFANI (BRA)
Court 13
starting at 11:00
WS 1 (DA) MARTIC Petra (CRO) vs (DA) BUCSA Cristina (ESP)
followed by
WS 1 (DA) COCCIARETTO Elisabetta (ITA) vs (15) SHNAIDER Diana (AIN)
WD 1 (DA) CHAN / CHAN (TPE) vs (2) KREJCIKOVA / SINIAKOVA (CZE)
WD 1 (DA) CARLE / PODOROSKA (ARG) vs (DA) KORPATSCH / MARIA (GER)
Sunday, 28 July
11:00
Men’s Singles 1st Round
Women’s Singles 1st Round
Men’s Doubles 1st Round
Women’s Doubles 1st Round
18:00
Men’s Singles 1st Round
Women’s Singles 1st Round
Monday, 29 July
11:00
Men’s Singles 2nd Round
Women’s Singles 2nd Round
Men’s Doubles 2nd Round
Women’s Doubles 2nd Round
Mixed Doubles 1st Round
18:00
Men’s Singles 2nd Round
Women’s Singles 2nd Round
Tuesday, 30 July
11:00
Men’s Singles 2nd Round
Women’s Singles 3rd Round
Men’s Doubles 3rd Round
Women’s Doubles 2nd Round
Mixed Doubles 1st Round
18:00
Men’s Singles 2nd Round
Women’s Singles 3rd Round
Wednesday, 31 July
11:00
Men’s Singles 3rd Round
Women’s Singles Quarter-finals
Men’s Doubles Semi-finals
Women’s Doubles Quarter-finals
Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals
18:00
Men’s Singles 3rd Round
Women’s Singles Quarter-finals
Thursday, 1 August
11:00
Men’s Singles Quarter-finals
Women’s Singles Semi-finals
Women’s Doubles Semi-finals
Mixed Doubles Semi-finals
18:00 Men’s Singles Quarter-finals
Women’s Singles Semi-finals
Friday, 2 August
11:00
Men’s Singles Semi-finals
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
19:00
Men’s Singles Semi-finals
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇
Saturday, 3 August
11:00
Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match🥇
Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇
Sunday, 4 August
11:00
Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match🥇
Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇
