Brazil vs Ivory Coast live stream: How to watch Tokyo 2020 fixture online and on TV

The Selecao U23 outfit go looking for another victory in Japan on Sunday, as Brazil face Ivory Coast at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

This game could effectively prove a play-off for top spot after both nations won their opening encounters, Brazil producing a dominant and attack-minded showing to sweep aside Germany 4-2 as Richarlison scored a hat-trick.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 on the same day, meaning a victory for either nation here all-but guarantees them passage to the quarter-finals. Indeed, that could become official later in the afternoon, if the group’s other two teams draw their meeting.

Brazil won gold at the Rio Olympics five years ago and they are very much out to repeat the trick, if the intensity and enjoyment on show in their first 90 minutes was anything to go by.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 9:30am BST on Sunday 25 July at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Where can I watch it?

The game can be streamed live on the Eurosport player and discovery plus. It is not being shown on UK TV channels.

What is the team news?

Andre Jardine probably won’t be tempted to make too many changes after his Brazil side put in an effervescent showing against Germany, even allowing for the sloppy concession of two second-half goals. Paulinho or Malcolm may be pushing for a start in attack, with Claudinho perhaps the player most likely to be replaced after Matheus Cunha and Richarlison put in exceptional displays.

Ivory Coast have to make one change to their bench at least, as Aboubacar Doumbia was sent-off in the closing stages of the win over Saudi Arabia and will be suspended as a result. They are unlikely to rotate heavily though, knowing they’ll need a result either here or against Germany to make the knockouts.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil - Santos; Alves, Nino, D Carlos, Arana; Luiz, Guimaraes; Antony, Claudinho; Richarlison, Cunha

Ivory Coast - Tape; Singo, Bailly, Dabila, I Diallo; A Diallo, I Doumbia, Kessie, Eboue, Gradel; Kouame

Odds

Brazil - 1/4

Draw - 5/1

Ivory Coast - 11/1

Prediction

Brazil to once more dazzle and delight, albeit with regular counter-attacking threats from Ivory Coast. Brazil 3-1 Ivory Coast.