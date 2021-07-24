Is Brazil vs Ivory Coast on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Tokyo 2020 fixture

Brazil started their Tokyo Olympics campaign in ominous fashion with a 4-2 beating of Germany in their first group match, but now they face the other side to win their opener among the quartet, Ivory Coast.

While there can be no doubting the quality on show for the reigning champions, who won on home soil in Rio five years ago, Ivory Coast will also feel they have the talent to trouble Dani Alves, Richarlison and co.

Manchester United pair Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Fiorentina striker Christian Kouame all bring plenty of pedigree and they’ll have to be right on top form to cause an upset here.

A win for either nation will put them within touching distance of the knockout stage, with the top two in each group progressing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 9:30am BST on Sunday 25 July at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Where can I watch it?

The game can be streamed live on the Eurosport player and discovery plus. It is not being shown on UK TV channels.

What is the team news?

Andre Jardine probably won’t be tempted to make too many changes after his Brazil side put in an effervescent showing against Germany, even allowing for the sloppy concession of two second-half goals. Paulinho or Malcolm may be pushing for a start in attack, with Claudinho perhaps the player most likely to be replaced after Matheus Cunha and Richarlison put in exceptional displays.

Ivory Coast have to make one change to their bench at least, as Aboubacar Doumbia was sent-off in the closing stages of the win over Saudi Arabia and will be suspended as a result. They are unlikely to rotate heavily though, knowing they’ll need a result either here or against Germany to make the knockouts.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil - Santos; Alves, Nino, D Carlos, Arana; Luiz, Guimaraes; Antony, Claudinho; Richarlison, Cunha

Ivory Coast - Tape; Singo, Bailly, Dabila, I Diallo; A Diallo, I Doumbia, Kessie, Eboue, Gradel; Kouame

Odds

Brazil - 1/4

Draw - 5/1

Ivory Coast - 11/1

Prediction

Brazil to once more dazzle and delight, albeit with regular counter-attacking threats from Ivory Coast. Brazil 3-1 Ivory Coast.