Tokyo 2020: When is Jade Jones competing in taekwondo for Team GB?

One of Great Britain’s legitimate medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics takes to the stage over the weekend, with Jade Jones competing in the women’s taekwondo event.

Jones has enormous pedigree in the world of her sport, it’s fair to say - she won gold at the Youth Olympic Games in 2010, before doing the same on the senior stage at London 2012.

At Rio in 2016 Jones won a second Olympic gold medal and she will now be attempting to make it three in a row, the first British woman to do so if successful in Japan, as well as the first taekwondo fighter to ever claim three Olympic titles.

She is part of what Team GB performance director Gary Hall called “an incredibly strong and experienced squad”, which sees five fighters taking part representing Great Britain.

Here’s everything you need to know about when to watch Jade Jones in action at the 2020 Olympics.

Which category is Jones competing in?

Jade’s weight category is the Women’s -57kg.

When is the event?

Sunday 25 July, with the first qualification contest starting at 2am BST.

Which round will Jones compete from?

Jade Jones enters the competition from the round of 16, which starts from 2:28am.

Her fight is 3:52am and will be against the winner of the qualification contest.

The quarter-finals start from 6:12am, while the semi-finals are shortly after 8:04 am and repechages from 11am.

Should Jones go the distance once more, the gold medal contest will be at 1:30pm.