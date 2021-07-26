Britain’s Lauren Williams has taken silver in the women’s -67kg taekwondo final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Williams came up short against world No1 Matea Jelic of Croatia, who also beat the Welshwoman in April to become European champion.

Williams, 22, led 5-4 at the end of the first round, though Jelic tied the score at 10-10 in the second round.

FOLLOW LIVE: Latest updates from Team GB’s Magic Monday at Tokyo Olympics

Olympic debutant Williams led 21-17 with 15 seconds to go in the third and final round but ultimately lost 25-22 after a fine finish from Jelic, 23.

Williams had risen from the ashes of an injury-ravaged year to blaze into the women’s -67kg final and fleetingly looked to have the biggest prize in her sport at her mercy.

But watched by Jade Jones, whose win at the 2012 Olympics inspired Williams to give up a successful junior career in kickboxing to emulate her hero, Williams lost a three-point advantage with 10 seconds remaining.

“It’s not enough, it’s not enough. I know it’s not enough,” Williams said in the wake of her defeat.

“I went out there to win [...] but an Olympics silver medal’s not bad, is it?”

Full report to follow...