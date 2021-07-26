Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Adam Peaty and Tom Daley go for gold plus rugby, gymnastics, latest news
Follow all the latest from the Olympic Games in Tokyo
Day three off the Olympic Games in Tokyo sees Great Britain go for gold in the pool and the gymnastics arena on another packed day of sport.
Earlier GB’s Alex Yee won a silver medal in the men’s triathlon event behind Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt, who put in so much effort he collapsed on the finish and had to be carried away on a wheelchair, but he was OK and fully deserving of gold. Jonny Brownlee couldn’t add another medal to his collection and ended his brilliant Olympic career with a fifth-place finish.
Adam Peaty goes for gold in the 100m breaststroke final (around 11am JST, 3am BST) and is the hot favourite, while Australia’s Ariarne Titmus and American great Katie Ledecky face off in the women’s 400m freestyle final soon afterwards, before Tom Daley and Matty Lee in the 10m synchro diving final (3pm JST, 7am BST). The first gymnastics medal is up for grabs in the men’s team event and Britain will hope to go better than their fourth place five years ago in Rio (starting 7pm JST, 11am BST). Japan have high hopes of winning gold.
Tom Pidcock will be in action in the men’s mountain bike race (from 3pm JST, 7am BST) up against the supreme Mathieu van der Poel fresh from an impressive display at the Tour de France.
Katie Ledecky, the American swimmer who just won silver in the 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, might have lost to Australia’s Ariarne Titmus but the defending Olympic champion still managed to complete the race in the fourth-fastest time ever.
The British swimmer is one of Team GB’s best known athletes and has now won his country’s first gold in Tokyo. So who is he and why does he continue to dominate the game?
AriarneTitmus of Australia has beaten Katie Ledecky to win the gold medal in the women’s 400m freestyle. She touch home in 3 minutes, 56.69 seconds, her second-fastest time in her career. Ledecky trailed by 0.67 seconds to take silver, while Li Bingjie of China took the third spot.
Adam Peaty has delivered on sky-high expectations, bringing Team GB their first gold after what has been a difficult start to the Games.
Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold to add to Rio crown
Adam Peaty delivered on great expectations to win the 100m breaststroke final at the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics: Mac Neil wins first gold for Canada
World Champion Margaret MacNeil won the 100m butterfly for Canada, also giving the country it’s first gold in the Tokyo Olympics. She made it up and down the pool in the record time of 55.59 seconds. The silver medal went to China’s Yufei Zhang who completed the race in a close 55.64 seconds. Emma McKeon earned the third spot winning bronze for Australia.
Tokyo Olympics: day 3
