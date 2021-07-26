✕ Close Tokyo 2020 round-up: Adam Peaty reaches 100m breaststroke final

Day three off the Olympic Games in Tokyo sees Great Britain go for gold in the pool and the gymnastics arena on another packed day of sport.

Earlier GB’s Alex Yee won a silver medal in the men’s triathlon event behind Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt, who put in so much effort he collapsed on the finish and had to be carried away on a wheelchair, but he was OK and fully deserving of gold. Jonny Brownlee couldn’t add another medal to his collection and ended his brilliant Olympic career with a fifth-place finish.

Adam Peaty goes for gold in the 100m breaststroke final (around 11am JST, 3am BST) and is the hot favourite, while Australia’s Ariarne Titmus and American great Katie Ledecky face off in the women’s 400m freestyle final soon afterwards, before Tom Daley and Matty Lee in the 10m synchro diving final (3pm JST, 7am BST). The first gymnastics medal is up for grabs in the men’s team event and Britain will hope to go better than their fourth place five years ago in Rio (starting 7pm JST, 11am BST). Japan have high hopes of winning gold.

Tom Pidcock will be in action in the men’s mountain bike race (from 3pm JST, 7am BST) up against the supreme Mathieu van der Poel fresh from an impressive display at the Tour de France.