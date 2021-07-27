Saudi Arabia vs Brazil live stream: How to watch Tokyo 2020 fixture online and on TV

Brazil head into their final group stage match in the men’s football of the Tokyo Olympics, knowing they still need a result to guarantee progression to the knockouts - or better yet, to seal top spot.

After beating Germany in their opening fixture, Brazil were hot favourites to go all the way, but a draw against Ivory Coast after having Douglas Luiz sent-off leaves Group D somewhat in the balance - though they still have the upper hand as their final opponents are Saudi Arabia, the weakest nation in the group.

Performing at their best level should see Brazil win and go through, with the other two nations effectively in a winner-takes-all scenario - though a draw there and a shock Saudi win by several goals could still see Brazil go out.

They’ll be keen to ensure no further slip-ups, then, as they bid to retain the gold they won in Rio five years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 9am BST on Wednesday 28 July at the Saitama Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match is not set for live coverage on TV in the UK, but it can be streamed via the Eurosport Player and discovery plus.

What is the team news?

Saudi Arabia could make changes after shipping five goals in their two games so far - they can no longer reach the knockouts, as only the top two go through. Ayman Yahya could come back in after starting the first game on the wing, while Khalifa Al-Dawsari may start after coming on as sub twice so far.

Brazil are without the suspended Douglas Luiz and could also look to change one or two attackers, with Paulinho and Malcolm pushing for a start.

Predicted line-ups

Saudi Arabia - Al Yami, A Hamid, Al Amri, Al Hindi, Al Sharani, Al Hassan, Al Faraj, Yahya, Al Naejei, S Al Dawsari, Al Hamdan

Brazil - Santos, Dani Alves, Nino, D Carlos, Arana, B Guimaraes, Reinier, Antony, Paulinho, Richarlison, Cunha

Odds

Saudi Arabia 16/1

Draw 7/1

Brazil 1/6

Prediction

Brazil to coast to victory as long as they bring their shooting boots, and top the group in the process. Saudi Arabia 0-3 Brazil.