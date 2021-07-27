A win for Brazil guarantees them top place in Group D in the men’s football at the Tokyo Olympics when they face Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The Asian side can no longer qualify for the knockouts after losing their opening two games, but they can still make life tough for the Selecao who need a point to ensure qualification.

The absence of Douglas Luiz and the profligacy shown by the front line in the first match - even though they put four past Germany en route to victory - shows there are weaknesses in the Brazil side, but they still go in as heavy favourites.

Five years ago on home soil they won the gold medal, but there’s work to do before they start dreaming of that once more.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 9am BST on Wednesday 28 July at the Saitama Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match is not set for live coverage on TV in the UK, but it can be streamed via the Eurosport Player and discovery plus.

What is the team news?

Saudi Arabia could make changes after shipping five goals in their two games so far - they can no longer reach the knockouts, as only the top two go through. Ayman Yahya could come back in after starting the first game on the wing, while Khalifa Al-Dawsari may start after coming on as sub twice so far.

Brazil are without the suspended Douglas Luiz and could also look to change one or two attackers, with Paulinho and Malcolm pushing for a start.

Predicted line-ups

Saudi Arabia - Al Yami, A Hamid, Al Amri, Al Hindi, Al Sharani, Al Hassan, Al Faraj, Yahya, Al Naejei, S Al Dawsari, Al Hamdan

Brazil - Santos, Dani Alves, Nino, D Carlos, Arana, B Guimaraes, Reinier, Antony, Paulinho, Richarlison, Cunha

Odds

Saudi Arabia 16/1

Draw 7/1

Brazil 1/6

Prediction

Brazil to coast to victory as long as they bring their shooting boots, and top the group in the process. Saudi Arabia 0-3 Brazil.