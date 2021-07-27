Great Britain’s women’s football team had hopes of medal possibilities heading into the Tokyo Olympics, with Hege Riise naming a squad largely comprised of the England side she briefly worked with this year and three star names from Scotland and Wales.

They started the group stage well with a 2-0 win over Chile and followed that up with a single-goal victory against hosts Japan, leaving them top heading into the last group match and already assured of a last-eight spot.

Despite not conceding in those matches they also hadn’t attacked with great conviction for long spells, leading Hege Riise to call for improvements in that regard.

And it took a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw with Canada in the final match to ensure they took top spot, leaving Canada themselves in second to face Netherlands or Brazil.

Instead, Great Britain face a third-place side and what should be a slightly less-tricky test in the knock-outs - here’s everything you need to know.

Which round do Great Britain play in next?

Great Britain are through into the quarter-finals. The top two from the three groups progressed, plus the two best third-place finishers.

Who will Great Britain play?

Finishing first in Group E pits Team GB against the third-place nation from Group G.

That is Australia, after they finished behind second-place Team USA on goal difference.

When are the quarter-finals?

All four matches will take place on Friday, 30 July. Great Britain’s match will kick off at 10am BST in Kashima.

What is Team GB’s path to the gold medal?

The first task is to beat Australia in the quarter-finals, after which the semis will pit them against the winners of Sweden and Japan, with the Europeans heavy favourites there.

Whichever team loses that fixture would contest the bronze medal match, while the victor heads on to the final in Tokyo on 6 August. United States, Canada, Brazil and Netherlands are all on the other side of the draw and one of the quartet will reach the final.