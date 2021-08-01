As we enter the final stretch of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for the second week’s action our team on the ground in Japan will be on hand to answer your questions.

It has been an Olympics like no other with triumph, disappointment and controversy all weaved in amid the backdrop of the whole event being under ongoing Covid restrictions, most visibly meaning there are no spectators.

For Team GB, the Games swung into action at the start of the first week as the medals started to pour in on what became known as Magic Monday, leaving the squad in the best position the nation has ever begun an Olympics from.

Since then there has been further successes in the pool, on the BMX track and in the equestrian arena, to name but a few.

It hasn’t been plain sailing for all though and the spotlight was turned onto Team GB’s rowing performance during this Games, one of the sports we traditionally excel at.

Then this weekend, as the athletics started to get fully underway there was disappoint for the team as Dina Asher Smith had to pull out after an injury. She had been expected to be a contender for medals in both the 100m and 200m.

But what about how other teams are faring and what is it actually like being on the ground in Tokyo and inside the venues during these unprecedented Games?

