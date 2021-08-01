Stephen Fry has defended BBC Olympics presenter Alex Scott following a Lord’s criticism of her accent.

On Saturday (31 July), ex-minister Lord Digby Jones accused Scott, a former Arsenal footballer, of spoiling the Tokyo coverage due to her “inability to pronounce her g’s”.

He said that she “needs elocution lessons”, prompting a backlash on social media.

In response, Scott, 36, said: “I’m from a working class family in East London, Poplar, Tower Hamlets and I am PROUD. Proud of the young girl who overcame obstacles, and proud of my accent! It’s me, it’s my journey, my grit.”

She added: “A quick one to any young kids who may not have a certain kind of privilege in life. Never allow judgments on your class, accent, or appearance hold you back. Use your history to write your story. Keep striving, keep shining and don’t change for anyone.”

Shortly after, QI host Fry hit out at Jones on Twitter, writing: “You are everything linguists and true lovers of language despise. Also, since we’re being picky, you are not ‘Lord Digby Jones’, you are Digby, Lord Jones. There’s a world of difference.

“But however you’re titled, you disgrace the upper house with your misplaced snobbery.”

Stephen Fry criticised Lord Digby Jones for saying Alex Scott’s accent ‘spoils’ Olympics coverage (Twitter @stephenfry)

Lord Digby Jones is yet to follow up his comments.