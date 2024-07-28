Olympic triathlon practice cancelled due to pollution in River Seine

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The first training session for an open-water swimming event at the Olympics has been cancelled due to pollution in the River Seine, with a familiarisation swim for the triathlon scrapped.

Athletes were scheduled to take the Seine for the first time at 8am on Sunday morning, but a joint decision from representatives of World Triathlon and the organisation responsible for carrying out water quality tests was made to cancel the swim for health reasons.

Water quality is linked to the weather and levels of fecal bacteria known as E. coli are measured daily. The latest test, which was taken on Saturday, followed two days of heavy rain in Paris.

The men’s triathlon is scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning, following a period of brighter weather. The running and bike familiarisations will go ahead as planned.

“The tests carried out in the Seine yesterday revealed water quality levels that in the view of the international federation, World Triathlon, did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held,” a statement said.

“This is due to rain that has fallen on Paris on 26 and 27 July.

“Given the weather forecast for the next 48 hours, Paris 2024 and World Triathlon are confident that water quality will return to below limits before the start for of the triathlon competitions.”

Around €1.5bn has been spent since 2015 in a bid to clean the River Seine, where swimming has been banned to the public for over a century but will be used to host marathon swimming and triathlon events at the Paris Olympics.

Heavy rain during the Olympics opening ceremony raised concerns over whether the river would be clean enough to host swimming competitions, with test results released on Friday showing the water quality was slightly above the required level before Paris 2024 started.

The Paris mayor, Anne Hidalgo, took part in a public swim before the Olympics ( AFP via Getty Images )

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip last week in a bid to ease fears amid worries over pollution levels, in a long-standing vow before the Games, but tests by monitoring group Eau de Paris later found that E. coli levels were above the safe limit on the day she swam.

The Olympics were prepared for the first practice session in the Seine being cancelled, due to the heavy rain that fell in Paris on Friday and Saturday, but the weather is expected to improve ahead of the men’s triathlon race on Tuesday. The women’s event is scheduled for Wednesday and the mixed relay event the following week.

Paris City Hall noted that water quality last week was in line with European rules in six days out of seven.

In explaining the results, it said that “the flow of the Seine is highly unstable due to regular rainfall episodes and remains more than twice the usual flow in summer.”