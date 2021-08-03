Usain Bolt has expressed his disappointment at the performances of Jamaica's male sprinters at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jamaica, a traditional powerhouse over the shortest distance, failed to get a single runner into the final of the 100m over the weekend - a first since Sydney 2000.

Italy's Marcell Jacobs went on to succeed Bolt as Olympic champion.

Rasheed Dwyer did make it into the 200m final that will take place on Wednesday, but appears an outside chance at a medal with a number of quicker qualifiers.

And eight-time Olympic champion Bolt isn't happy with what he's seen from his countrymen.

"I felt like we had a good crop of [male] athletes for the last couple of Olympics, so for me, it really bothers me to know that this is where we are right now, where most of the world is ahead of us.

"I'm just disappointed because I think we do have the talent, it's just to harvest it and people to take the training seriously and get it done."

There has been considerably more success in the women's event, however, where Elaine Thompson-Herah claimed gold in both the 100m and 200m, just as she did alongside Bolt in Rio five years ago.