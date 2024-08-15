India responds after star Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s medal appeal is rejected

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Indian Olympic Association has expressed “shock and disappointment” after a court dismissed an appeal from star wrestler Vinesh Phogat over her Paris Olympics disqualification.

The star wrestler had filed a plea before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to be considered for a shared silver medal after she was disqualified on the morning of her gold medal fight.

She was slated to lock horns with Sarah Hildebrandt of the US on 7 August in the 50kg weights category, but lost her bid after she was found to be 100g overweight on the morning of the match.

Her appeal at CAS was twice delayed before India’s hopes of a seventh Paris medal were dashed on Wednesday, as the ad-hoc division of the CAS rejected her appeal.

In a strongly-worded statement responding to the decision, the Indian Olympic Association said: "The operative part of the 14 August decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a shared silver medal women’s 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large."

“The marginal discrepancy of 100 grams” raises serious questions about ambiguous rules and their interpretation, the body said, as it sought a “deeper examination” of the regulations.

Such “inhuman regulations” put undue “physiological and psychological stresses” on athletes, the association claimed, adding: “It is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes’ well-being.”

Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yui Susaki of Japan ( Reuters )

The Indian sporting body said it was providing ongoing support to Phogat and exploring further legal options, though it was unclear what those might be.

A day after her disqualification last week, Phogat announced that she was retiring from the sport. In a post written in Hindi, she said: “My courage is broken, I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling, 2001-2024.”

Members of the Indian sporting fraternity have come out in support of Phogat, expressing their dismay at the CAS verdict.

"It’s disappointing but we can’t do anything about that," said Indian field hockey player PR Sreejesh, who helped his team win a second consecutive Olympic bronze medal in Paris.

"I believe your medal was snatched away in this darkness. You are shining like a diamond in the whole world today," said fellow wrestler and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, who had joined Phogat last year in long sit-in protests demanding an investigation of sexual harassment allegations against former Indian wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

National wrestling coach Virendra Dahiya called the CAS decision "unfortunate".

"It is very unfortunate and a jolt for us. We were very hopeful that the decision would be in our favour. But it is unfortunate for Indian wrestling and the country," he said.

Phogat is expected to return to India this Saturday, six days after the closure of the Paris Olympics where India won six medals – one silver and five bronze – coming 71st in the medal table.