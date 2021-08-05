Great Britain’s Jake Wightman, Josh Kerr and Jake Heyward all advanced to the final of the men’s 1,500m at Tokyo 2020.

It is the first time Team GB’s trio have advanced to the men’s 1,500m final since 1984.

Wightman looked excellent to win the first semi-final in 3:33.48 ahead of the USA’s Cole Hocker and gold medal favourite from Kenya Timothy Cheruiyot.

While the second semi-final was won in an Olympic record by Kenya’s Abel Kipsang in 3:31.65, with Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen (3:32.13) second and Kerr third (3:32.18).

While Heyward (3:32.82) claimed a PB after making a late surge to take sixth and qualify as one of the two fastest athletes not inside the top five.

Defending champion from Rio 2016 Matt Centrowitz exited, finishing ninth, despite a season’s best of 3:33.69.

More to follow...