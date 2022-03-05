Scott Meenagh says he executed his punishing pre-race plan to perfection after taking himself to the ‘hurt locker’ at the Paralympic Games.

The Scottish Nordic skier finished ninth in Saturday’s 6km sitting sprint biathlon as he kicked off his second Paralympic campaign in challenging Zhangjiakou conditions.

Nordic skiers are renowned for their painstaking ability to push themselves to the limit and Meenagh revelled in channelling that spirit quite literally this weekend.

The 31-year-old, who became the first Nordic skier to represent ParalympicsGB for two decades at PyeongChang 2018, said: “It was really tough out there.

“I think physically, this course and the conditions that we were racing in gives you the ability to absolutely end yourself. I found myself in that hurt locker pretty quickly today which was very much the plan.

“But it was good - I took some risks on the shooting mat which I don’t regret, and I think they definitely kept me in the picture with some of the really fast guys who took a lot more time on the mat.

“The wind is what affects you the most in the biathlon - it’s not consistent, it’s not just a prevailing left to right and it’s quite gusty, so it’s taking the risk on the mat of having your shot affected by those gusts. It definitely challenges the overall field and keeps it honest.

“On another day, if it came off and it was clear we’d be in a whole different position.”

Meenagh blazed a trail in South Korea four years ago as a sole Nordic raider in the ParalympicsGB squad.

He now forms part of a five-strong team descending on China, however, joined by Steve Thomas, Hope Gordon, Callum Deboys and Steve Arnold.

Arnold tested positive for Covid-19 before departing for Beijing – missing Saturday’s sprint biathlon – but could still fly out to the Games if he makes a full recovery this week.

Deboys, meanwhile, claimed a 17th finish on debut on Saturday as ParalympicsGB’s two-pronged attack on the Nordic events kicked off.

He and Meenagh now have two days off before turning their attention to Tuesday’s 10km event and Meenagh, a former solider in The British Army until suffering an accident in 2011, added: “I was really happy to get the account opened.

“This is a race I’ve been really thinking about and just wanting to get amongst for a very long time.

“I feel pretty encouraged for tomorrow - there’s some really fast skiers out there, some really tough lads, and it feels nice to be out there alongside them and very much in the conversation.”

No one does more to support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes than National Lottery players, who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes including grassroots and elite sport. Discover the positive impact playing the National Lottery has at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes