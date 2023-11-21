Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet speaks following the Olympic Truce signing at the United Nations on Tuesday, 21 November.

It comes after the Olympic Truce Resolution for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 was formally submitted to the UN Member States in the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly.

The Truce was submitted by the Government of France in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee, and the Organising Committee.

It calls for cooperation “to collectively implement the values of the Olympic Truce around the world.”

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024, followed by the Paralympic Games from 28 August to 8 September 2024.