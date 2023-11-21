Watch live: Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet speaks following Olympic Truce signing at United Nations
Watch live as Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet speaks following the Olympic Truce signing at the United Nations on Tuesday, 21 November.
It comes after the Olympic Truce Resolution for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 was formally submitted to the UN Member States in the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly.
The Truce was submitted by the Government of France in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee, and the Organising Committee.
It calls for cooperation “to collectively implement the values of the Olympic Truce around the world.”
The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024, followed by the Paralympic Games from 28 August to 8 September 2024.
