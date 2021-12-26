Pat Cummins toasts strong start for Australia – Boxing Day sporting social

Manchester City celebrated coming out on top in a Premier League goalfest.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 26 December 2021 21:17
Pat Cummins celebrated another strong start for Australia (Jason O’Brien/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 26.

Cricket

Australia captain Pat Cummins toasted another glorious day for the hosts in Melbourne, as the third Ashes Test got under way.

David Warner is sharp between the wickets but is clearly not the quickest in his own family!

Michael Vaughan suffered an umbrella mishap.

Scott Boland made his Australia debut.

Football

Leaders Manchester City enjoyed the Boxing Day festivities.

Lucas Moura reflected on his stellar contribution to Spurs’ victory over Crystal Palace.

Harry Kane equalled the Premier League record for Boxing Day goals with the ninth of his career.

Arsenal also marked Boxing Day with a win.

Liverpool turned the clock back.

Boxing

Boxers love Boxing Day.

Athletics

Adam Gemili shared a lovely example of Christmas kindness.

