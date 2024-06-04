Pat McAfee apologizes for calling Caitlin Clark a ‘white b****’

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports analyst Pat McAfee has apologized for using a derogatory insult against WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.

The former NFL punter’s apology came hours after he referred to the Indiana Fever player as a “white b****” on his Monday show, drawing outrage.

“I shouldn’t have used ‘white b****’ as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe,” McAfee wrote on X on Monday afternoon.

McAfee, an ESPN podcaster who makes a reported $17m a year, added that his “intentions” were “complimentary” but “a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all.” McAfee said that he also sent an apology to Clark herself.

On his show, McAfee had urged the media to stop conflating the success of Clark with the entire group of first-year players.

“I would like the media people that continue to say, ‘This rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class’. Nah, just call it for what it is — there’s one white b**** for the Indiana team who is a superstar,” he said on Monday.

McAfee wondered aloud whether the fact that she’s white has contributed to her popularity.

“Is there a chance that people just enjoy her playing basketball because of how electrifying she is, what she did, what she stood for,” he said. “But instead, we have to hear people say that we all like her because she’s white and she’s the only popular because the rest of the rookie class is doing what they’re doing. That’s a bunch of bulls***.”

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark drives to the basket against Chicago Sky during a game at Grainbridge Fieldhouse on 1 June 2024 ( Michelle Pemberton/Reuters )

McAfee made the remarks after walking through a Powerpoint-like presentation of Clark’s accomplishments, such as her massive TV ratings, compared to two other WNBA rookies such as Cameron Brink and Angel Reese.

Although McAfee appeared to be trying to compliment Clark, his sentiment was overshadowed by the offensive term. None of the four men in the room with McAfee at the time called out his use of the offensive term.

Many on social media slammed McAfee, taking issue with the nature and language of his comment.

“Calling a woman athlete a b**** while simultaneously tearing down the real and substantial efforts the entire rookie class has done is why Pat McAfee should not be commentating on any women’s sports,” one X user wrote.

A separate user posted: “As a reminder, ESPN laid off quite a few talented people to give Pat McAfee $17 million a year. I’m also sick to death of the Caitlin Clark discourse. Way too many people have completely sucked the fun and excitement out of having her in the WNBA.”

Podcaster Pat McAfee faced backlash after referring to WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark as a ‘white b****’ ( AP )

Another suggested: “Maybe Pat McAfee should take some time off from talking about women’s sports if he’s going to be casually referring to the players as b******.”

McAfee’s comments came after Clark was bodychecked this weekend by the Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter, causing her to topple to the ground. The foul quickly spread online as video showed Carter calling Clark a “b****”. Reese was seen clapping on her teammate after the foul, while Clark’s team stood around.

The incident spread on social media with some labeling the foul an “assault”, and others saying Clark’s teammates needed to stand up for her.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark said after the game. “It is what it is. It’s a physical game.” Carter didn’t comment on the incident.

After the game, the Indiana Fever’s general manager, Lin Dunn, suggested the move was targeted. “There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary— targeting actions! It needs to stop! The league needs to ‘cleanup’ the crap! That’s NOT who this league is!!” she wrote on X.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Clark.