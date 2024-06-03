Shock body slam against Caitlin Clark upgraded to flagrant violation by WNBA

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The WNBA on Sunday upgraded Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter’s foul against Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark to a flagrant-1 violation after reviewing the play.

Carter gave a shoulder shot to Clark that knocked her to the floor before an inbound pass during the third quarter of Saturday’s 71-70 win by the Fever. The officials called it an away-from-the-ball foul and didn’t review the play. It was deemed a common foul at the time.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark said after the game. “It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did.”

Carter didn’t answer questions about Clark or the play after the game.

The league fined Sky forward Angel Reese $1,000 for failing to make herself available to media after Saturday’s game. The WNBA also fined Chicago $5,000 for failing to ensure that all players comply with league media policies.

The league office may reclassify a flagrant foul or upgrade a foul to a flagrant that isn’t called during the game. In addition, the league may impose a fine or suspend a player for a flagrant foul. The WNBA didn’t do either to Carter.

Players accumulate points for flagrant fouls during the regular season and receive suspensions if they reach a certain number.

Caitlin Clark is slammed to ground by Chennedy Carter ( WNBA )

“This league is awesome, it’s a physical league,” Indiana coach Christie Sides said before playing the New York Liberty on Sunday night. “That was a non-basketball play that needed to be called in that moment.”

Sides praised Clark in her postgame interview Saturday for keeping her composure through all the physical play she’s faced this season.

“She showed it last night,” the coach said. “Got up and kept playing. All she did was ask the officials to review it. They didn’t want to listen to it. I applaud her for how she handled it last night.”

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark drives to the basket against Chicago Sky during a game at Grainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday 1 June 2024 ( Michelle Pemberton/Reuters )

Clark finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Reese had eight points and 13 rebounds.

“I grew up playing basketball with the boys. It’s always been physical and feisty and you have to find a way to hold your own,” Clark said.