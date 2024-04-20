Watch the moment Caitlin Clark sees her Indiana Fever jersey for the first time.

The 22-year-old is living the dream after she was chosen as the first pick in the WNBA draft earlier this week.

She is stepping up to the professional league as the most successful college player in history, which has made her the new star of the sport.

Clark joins last year’s first pick Aliyah Boston – a former teammate of hers in the United States Under-19s – at the Fever as the team try to revive their fortunes after again failing to reach the play-offs in 2023.