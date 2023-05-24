Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bruno’s magic hat and F1’s charity football match – Wednesday’s sporting social

Pep Guardiola also met Ted Lasso.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 24 May 2023 18:00
Bruno Guimaraes has helped Newcastle into the Champions League (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bruno Guimaraes has helped Newcastle into the Champions League (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 24.

Football

Bruno had a magic hat!

Recommended

Ian Wright looked back on a beautiful day with Bukayo Saka.

When Pep met Ted.

Jermain Defoe reflected on a special day.

Formula One

Three F1 drivers were involved as Monaco’s annual charity football match took place.

Teams continued to arrive in the principality.

Esteban Ocon scrubbed up well.

Boxing

Frank Bruno was up nice and early.

Tennis

Recommended

Coco Gauff was loving Roland Garros.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in