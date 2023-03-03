Jump to content

Crouch brace remembered and Roy stars for England – Friday’s sporting social

.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 03 March 2023 18:14
England’s Peter Crouch, left, celebrates scoring (Sean Dempsey/PA)
England's Peter Crouch, left, celebrates scoring (Sean Dempsey/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 3.

Football

England remembered a Peter Crouch brace.

Clubs did their bit to raise awareness.

Cricket

Jason Roy starred in Bangladesh.

Before Sam Curran piled in with quick runs and wickets.

Australia reached the World Test Championship final by beating India.

Kevin Pietersen had an audience with India’s Prime Minister.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen marches on.

