Chelsea greats reunite – Saturday’s sporting social

Gary Neville didn’t enjoy Manchester United’s performance.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 12 February 2022 19:46
John Terry (left) and Didier Drogba (right) during their time as Chelsea team-mates (Nick Potts/PA).
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 12.

Football

John Terry met up with a former team-mate.

Peter Crouch made his TikTok bow.

Gary Neville wasn’t happy with his former side.

But Jadon Sancho focused on the positives.

Dele Alli enjoyed his Everton debut.

Danny Welbeck saluted a Brighton win.

Golf

Ian Poulter was feeling mischievous.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen had a good luck message.

And it worked for Mark Wood.

Athletics

Eilish McColgan had a morning to remember.

Boxing

Tony Bellew’s weekend took a turn for the better.

