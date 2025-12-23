Peter Wright crashes out in round two after predicting he would win title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peter Wright’s confidence was wildly misplaced after he crashed out of the World Championship.

The two-time champion was dressed in a Santa outfit but there was no festive cheer on show as Arno Merk ensured he will not be returning to Alexandra Palace after Christmas.

Wright had claimed he was definitely going to win this tournament but was left red-faced after the German won 3-0.

Merk, on debut, was full value for the win but it denied the mouth-watering possibility of a third-round clash between Wright and Michael van Gerwen – a repeat of the 2020 final.

The pair had been involved in an exchange of words last week after Wright said Van Gerwen’s eyesight had been faltering, with the Dutchman responding by suggesting the women he has been dating shows his eyes are just fine.

Van Gerwen remains at the top of the sport – and is a contender for the title – but Wright’s name is no longer in that conversation after a dreadful performance where he averaged just 79.20.

“I am stunned, I can’t believe it, I just beat a legend, I am so happy,” Merk said on stage. “I am early in my work, so I am really happy.

“It means everything. I am so proud to make my family proud. If I play like this I can be dangerous for anybody”

There were some entertaining matches earlier in the afternoon.

Jermaine Wattimena won a final-set decider against Scott Williams, having seen his opponent come from 2-0 down to draw level.

Callan Rydz loves Ally Pally and last year’s quarter-finalist won a classic against Daryl Gurney, also winning in the final set.

Ryan Meikle kicked off the day with a fine comeback, recovering from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Jonny Tata.