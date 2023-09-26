Jump to content

Phil Jones goes back to school – Tuesday’s sporting social

Gary Neville was excited by the launch of a new project.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 26 September 2023 19:18
Phil Jones in action for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA).
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 26.

Football

Phil Jones was learning.

Gary Neville looked ahead.

Everton released a new limited-edition kid.

Happy birthday.

Golf

Justin Rose was gearing up for the Ryder Cup.

Cricket

England recalled one of Jonny Bairstow’s best innings on his birthday.

Motor Racing

Britain’s Jessica Hawkins became the first female in almost five years to drive a modern Formula One car during a recent test in Budapest.

Mercedes highlighted Lewis Hamilton’s 100th F1 win.

Red Bull saw a bit of Greece.

Happy birthday.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton had a new challenge.

The stage is set.

