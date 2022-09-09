Jump to content
Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

The Premier League and English Football League confirmed on Friday morning that they were postponing matches scheduled for this weekend.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 09 September 2022 12:39
Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen.

Here, the PA news agency looks at matches and events which have been affected by the news.

Football

All Premier League and English Football League games this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect.

All games in the Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship and Women’s FA Cup have also been postponed this weekend.

The Scottish Football Association announced the postponement of all professional games over the course of the weekend, while all football in Northern Ireland is also off.

Cricket

Friday’s play between England and South Africa men at the Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, did not take place.

Rugby Union

Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.

The Scottish Rugby Union postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Rugby League

The RFL postponed Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, but the first Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds will go ahead as it is taking place in Perpignan, France.

The PA news agency understands Saturday’s Super League play-off between Huddersfield and Salford will go ahead as planned.

Golf

Play was suspended for the day at the BMW PGA Championship on Thursday and there was no play on Friday.

Formula 1

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Horse racing

The final day of the Cazoo St Leger Festival at Doncaster has been switched to Sunday after the British Horseracing Authority announced the cancellation of Saturday’s fixtures as “an ongoing mark of respect”.

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned. The BHA also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – were cancelled.

Athletics

Both the Great North Run and Parkrun events will continue this weekend as scheduled. Organisers cancelled the Great North Run’s 5k sister event on Friday but Sunday’s half marathon will go ahead.

Cycling

Friday’s Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

Boxing

The weigh-in for Saturday’s proposed bout between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields will take place behind closed doors.

