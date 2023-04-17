Jump to content

Protesters force stoppage at World Snooker Championship

A ‘Just Stop Oil’ protester interrupted the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry by jumping on the table and releasing a packet of orange dye.

Mark Staniforth
Monday 17 April 2023 19:49
A ‘Just Stop Oil’ protester jumps on the table (Mike Egerton/PA)
A ‘Just Stop Oil’ protester jumps on the table (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters forced a stoppage in play early in the evening session at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The duo invaded the arena shortly after play began with a man interrupting the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry by jumping on the table where he released a packet of orange dye.

A female protester was stopped from attacking the match between Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi on table two by the quick-thinking response of referee Olivier Marteel.

Play was immediately suspended as cleaners brought vacuum cleaners into the arena and master of ceremonies Rob Walker was among those helping to sweep up the mess.

Former world champion Stephen Hendry, on commentary duties for the BBC, said: “I have never seen that before at a snooker event. It’s a first.

“It is scary. Wow! You just hope the cloth can be recovered from that. It caught us all by surprise and then this happens.

“For me, straight away as a snooker player I am thinking: ‘Is the table recoverable?’ We don’t know what that is on the table.”

