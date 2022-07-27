Bath sign Ireland’s Quinn Roux to cover Charlie Ewels’ injury absence
Roux joins the Gallagher Premiership club from Toulon.
Bath have signed Ireland international lock Quinn Roux for the 2022-23 season.
Roux heads to the Gallagher Premiership club from Toulon, arriving as injury cover after Bath’s England second-row forwardCharlie Ewels underwent knee surgery.
Ewels could miss the whole campaign after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during preparations for England’s opening Test against Australia in Perth on July 2.
South Africa-born Roux, who qualified for Ireland on residency, won 16 caps between 2016 and 2020, with spells at Leinster and Connacht before joining Toulon last year.
Prior to his Ireland move, the 31-year-old helped Western Province win the Vodacom Cup and also played Super Rugby for the Stormers.
“Quinn is a class lineout operator who offers great physicality to our options in the second-row,” Bath’s head of rugby Johann van Graan said.
“He is an established international with strong rugby experience, and we are delighted to have someone of his pedigree on board.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies