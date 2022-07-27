Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bath sign Ireland’s Quinn Roux to cover Charlie Ewels’ injury absence

Roux joins the Gallagher Premiership club from Toulon.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 27 July 2022 17:05
Comments
Ireland international Quinn Roux has joined Bath from Toulon (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland international Quinn Roux has joined Bath from Toulon (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Archive)

Bath have signed Ireland international lock Quinn Roux for the 2022-23 season.

Roux heads to the Gallagher Premiership club from Toulon, arriving as injury cover after Bath’s England second-row forwardCharlie Ewels underwent knee surgery.

Ewels could miss the whole campaign after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during preparations for England’s opening Test against Australia in Perth on July 2.

South Africa-born Roux, who qualified for Ireland on residency, won 16 caps between 2016 and 2020, with spells at Leinster and Connacht before joining Toulon last year.

Prior to his Ireland move, the 31-year-old helped Western Province win the Vodacom Cup and also played Super Rugby for the Stormers.

Recommended

“Quinn is a class lineout operator who offers great physicality to our options in the second-row,” Bath’s head of rugby Johann van Graan said.

“He is an established international with strong rugby experience, and we are delighted to have someone of his pedigree on board.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in