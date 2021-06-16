Campanelle out to conquer Royal Ascot again in Commonwealth Cup

Campanelle will face 20 rivals as she bids to double her Royal Ascot tally, in the Commonwealth Cup.

Wes Ward’s American raider won the Queen Mary at the meeting last year, before going to strike Group One gold in the Prix Morny, but she suffered defeat on her final start of the year at the Breeders’ Cup.

The Kodiac filly will be having her first start of the year in Friday’s six-furlong Group One, which has drawn a strong field.

Clive Cox is triple-handed – with last year’s Middle Park hero Supremacy, All-Weather Championships sensation Diligent Harry and the dual Group-winning filly Isabella Giles.

Archie Watson’s prolific Dragon Symbol also features – along with the likes of Sacred, Jumby, Method, The Lir Jet and Dandalla.

A strong Irish contingent will take their chances too – with Ado McGuinness’ A Case Of You, Laws Of Indices and Miss Amulet from Ken Condon’s yard, Aidan O’Brien’s Lipizzaner, plus Measure Of Magic and Mooneista.

The unbeaten French challenger Suesa is also an interesting contender, for Francois Rohaut.

Derby also-ran Gear Up tops the eight lining up for the King Edward VII Stakes – but all eyes are likely to be on William Haggas’ Alenquer, who beat subsequent Derby hero Adayar on his first start of the year in the Sandown Classic Trial.

Impressive Goodwood scorer Flotus is one of 15 in the Albany Stakes – while Epsom winner Oscula represents George Boughey, along with stablemates Cachet and Hellomydarlin.

O’Brien’s Friendly is top weight in the Sandringham Stakes, for which a full field of 30 plus two reserves has been declared.

There is also a full quota – of 19, plus two reserves – for the Duke of Edinburgh Handicap, with Alounak at the top of the racecard, while 25 are declared for the closing Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes, including last year’s Queen Mary third Caroline Dale, set to mark her first start of the campaign.