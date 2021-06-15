Royal Ascot day one – In Pictures

Poetic Flare, crowds, Cieren Fallon … and Frankie of course.

Pa Sport Reporters
Tuesday 15 June 2021 17:12
Jockey Kevin Manning celebrates Poetic Flare's breath-taking victory in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot
(PA Wire)

Long wait over for the lucky 12,000

Under starter's orders ... the crowds were back for day one of Royal Ascot 202
(PA Wire)

Performance of the day – ‘Poetry’ in motion

There were three Group Ones on the opening day - but no question about the outstanding achievement as Poetic Flare brushed aside the exertions of his hectic season already - and his St James's Palace opposition - to add another Group One to his 2000 Guineas victory, for veteran trainer-jockey pairing Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning
(PA Wire)

Dettori off to a flier

It was well worth the Dettori dismount after Frankie got off to the perfect start as odds-on favourite Palace Pier duly got the job done in the opening Group One Queen Anne Stakes
(PA Wire)

Ride of the day

It takes a special performance to put Frankie Dettori in the shade - but Cieren Fallon's cool ride to seal the King's Stand Stakes on Oxted was exemplary as the son of a famous father won at Royal Ascot for the first tim
(PA Wire)

By Royal approval

Royal Ascot 2021 – Day One
(PA Wire)

All dressed up again

Royal Ascot back in its finery
(PA Archive)