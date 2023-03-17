Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Results, winners and latest updates
Day 3 schedule, racecard and all the action as Cheltenham 2023 continues
It was a case of mission complete in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle as Good Time Jonny stormed to Cheltenham Festival success.
The money had been coming for the eight-year-old building up to the meeting and he was sent off at 9-1 as the tapes went up. Given a brave steer by Liam McKenna up the inner, Good Time Jonny was out the back as the field headed for home. But his young rider held his nerve to pounce late and deliver his mount with precision, returning a three-and-a-quarter-length winning verdict.
It was a fitting reappearance in the Festival winner’s enclosure for Martin, who has proved synonymous with handicap success in the past and was securing his seventh success at the four-day showpiece.
Jeremy Scott felt the decision of the Cheltenham stewards to demote Dashel Drasher to third from second in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle had “pricked his bubble a bit”. Sent off at 40-1, only the French challenger Henri Le Farceur went off a bigger price but Dashel Drasher massively outran market expectations and looked to have everything beaten when jumping the last flight in front.
He drifted slightly to his left on jumping it, and also caused marginal interference after the hurdle to Gordon Elliott’s Teahupoo, the 9-4 favourite. Only a nose separated them at the line, with Sire Du Berlais a three-quarters of a length winner, but the stewards felt there was enough interference to reverse the order of the second and third.
Follow all the Day 3 reaction from Cheltenham below, ahead of our Day 4 coverage:
Who won at Cheltenham today?
St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16
Turners Novices’ Chase - 1.30pm
- Stage Star - 15/2
- Notlongtillmay - 40/1
- Mighty Potter - 4/6
Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2.10pm
- Good Time Jonny - 9/1
- Salvador Ziggy - 10/1
- Mill Green - 22/1
Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm
- Envoi Allen - 13/2
- Shishkin - 1/1
- Hitman - 22/1
Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm
- Sire Du Berlais – 33/1
- Teahupoo – 9/4
- Dashel Drasher – 40/1
County Plate Chase - 4.10pm
- Seddon - 20/1
- Fugitif - 11/1
- Shakem Up’arry 16/1
Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm
- You Wear It Well - 16/1
- Magical Zoe - 15/2
- Halka Du Tabert -12/1
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm
- Angels Dawn -10/1
- Stumptown - 7/2
- Mr Incredible - 4/1
Cheltenham Festival Day 3
So there’s only one more day left to go at the Cheltenham Festival for 2023. And it’s the big one.
Gold Cup day is coming up tomorrow. Who’s going to triumph?
There are a few contenders with the wins being spread out between the main trainers and some of the smaller teams but this is the one they all want to win.
Will A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore regain their title?
Controversy in the Stayers’ Hurdle
Earlier in the day there was a bit of controversy in the Stayers’ Hurdle when the Cheltenham stewards decided to demote Dashel Drasher to third from second.
Going off at 40-1 Dashel Drasher looked set to cause a huge shock going into the final fence but he drifted slightly to his left on jumping, causing marginal interference with 9-4 favourite Teahupoo before only a nose separated them at the line.
Sire De Berlais romped to victory, but the officials felt these was enough interference to change the second and third placings.
"To me I felt if it had happened at any meeting midweek it wouldn’t have been picked up on," said Dashel Drasher’s trainer Jeremy Scott.
"For me the eventual second wasn’t quick enough to go for the gap he wanted, then he was pulled out to go around and have another go.
"I think we’ve been harshly done to, but rules are rules. It did prick our bubble a bit and the £30,000 would have been nice."
Rachael Blackmore provides A Plus Tard update for Gold Cup 2023
Rachael Blackmore is optimistic about her Cheltenham Gold Cup chances with A Plus Tard despite the weather this week.
The Irish jockey looks to defend the title she won in 2022, when A Plus Tard finished in front of Minella Indo and Protektorat and the horse remains popular with tips this week.
There has been rain around Cheltenham racecourse throughout Wednesday and Thurday, but Blackmore remains bullish about her chances on one of racing’s biggest stages after picking up her second win of the week on Envoi Allen.
Cheltenham Festival Day 3
The dark clouds are beginning to close in on the racecourse as Day 3 of Cheltenham comes to a close. It’s been another fantastic day of racing with most of the winners being outside bets.
Good Time Jonny perhaps had the best ride and Rachael Blackmore collected another winner, this time on top of Envoi Allen, which sets everything up nicely for tomorrow’s main event.
Ireland win the Prestbury Cup
It’s another victory for the Irish who have seen off the Brits and won the Prestbury Cup with a full day of racing still to come at the Cheltenham Festival.
Kim Muir Challenge Cup result
1. Angels Dawn -10/1
2. Stumptown - 7/2
3. Mr Incredible - 4/1
4. Dunboyne - 8/1
5. Defi Bleu - 40/1
ANGELS DAWN WINS THE KIM MUIR CHALLENGE CUP
A tight call between Angels Dawn and Stumptown sees them race neck and neck towards the line but it’s Sam Curling’s Angel Dawn who takes it.
Stumptown pipped on the post with Mr Incredible third and Dunboyne fourth I think.
5.30 - Kim Muir Challenge Cup
Angel’s Dawn sweeps through to move into the lead with two to get. Stumptown makes a move too and breezes past the early leaders.
Dunboyne and Mr Incredible get themselves in the mix too.
5.30 - Kim Muir Challenge Cup
Royal Thief recovers to move into the the to four near Beauport. Emir Sacree and Dr Kananga both challenge each other for the head of the field.
Dunboyne is hanging in with three to jump.
