Cheltenham Festival 2022 LIVE: Day two tips, odds, schedule, latest updates and results
Follow for live updates, tips and odds throughout the second day of the Cheltenham Festival as Tiger Roll goes in the Cross Country Chase at 4:10 pm
Follow live updates from day two of the Cheltenham Festival, where all eyes will be on Tiger Roll as the racing great attempts to sign off with what would be a memorable fourth victory in the Cross Country Chase. The two-time Grand National winner would bring the curtain down on a legendary career with a sixth Cheltenham victory in all.
Tiger Roll is expected to retire after today’s action but the punters will be backing the 12-year-old trained by Gordon Elliott to produce another famous victory to crown an illustrious racing career. The Cross Country Chase is one of seven races taking place on Ladies Day, as the Greatest Show on Turf returns to a full house for the first time in two years.
Fans flocked back to see the opening day of action on Tuesday, with a record-breaking 68,000 in attendance after the festival was held behind closed last year. The punters were treated to another extraordinary victory for Rachel Blackmore on Honeysuckle as she defended her Champion Hurdle crown.
A victory for Tiger Roll in the Cross Country Chase would also bring the house down as the excitement builds ahead of Friday’s Gold Cup. Follow for live updates, as well as tips, odds, and results from the Cheltenham Festival.
Cheltenham Festival: Day Two tips
Champion Chase – 3.30pm
The most successful trainer in Festival history might have to give best in the feature on day two, the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.
While Willie Mullins does hold an extremely strong hand with Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi, they face an immovable object in the shape of Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin.
It is hard to see how Energumene can turn the tables on Shishkin from their Ascot meeting given the Irish raider met every fence on the perfect stride, had the rail to help and Shishkin made a few niggly mistakes but still came out on top.
Mullins himself appears to favour Chacun Pour Soi, who is brilliant at his best but many will find it hard to forgive him for folding up the hill 12 months ago. He has since disappointed on his only other UK start in the Tingle Creek at Sandown.
Put simply, Shishkin looks bomb proof and should he get beaten then it will be a long week for the home team.
Cheltenham Festival: Day Two tips
Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
In the opening Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Willie Mullins’ decision to swerve the much stronger Supreme on the opening day can pay off with Sir Gerhard.
He looked a strong stayer when seeing off stablemate Kilcruit in the Champion Bumper last season and nothing he has done over hurdles has suggested he will not reach the very top.
While he does lack experience having had only two outings, it shows the regard in which he is held that some were a little disappointed that he only won a Grade One by six lengths at the Dublin Racing Festival.
Bank on Mullins to have sorted his jumping out since then.
Cheltenham Festival: Day Two tips
Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
Tiger Roll can bring the curtain down on an incredible career by raising the roof with a fourth win in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase - and a sixth Cheltenham Festival win in all.
The 12-year-old will be best remembered for winning the Grand National twice and it is a shame that he never got the chance to emulate Red Rum.
Nevertheless, his Cheltenham exploits are simply incredible and while Quevega has six victories to her name, they all came in the same race.
What makes Tiger Roll’s achievements far more meritorious for many is that eight years ago he won the Triumph Hurdle and he also won the National Hunt Chase back in 2017.
Even if those were his only career highlights it would be some record, but to add two victories at Aintree as well and we are talking about a little living legend.
It is because of that all the talk about his handicap mark should not sour his achievements, but Gordon Elliott could not have been more bullish in a recent update about his well being.
At the turn of the year French import Prengarde was all the rage for this, but there was very little encouragement to take from his only run in Ireland to date and Easysland seems a shadow of the horse who beat a below-par Tiger Roll a couple of years ago.
A victory for the Tiger will send the returning crowds wild.
Cheltenham Festival: Day Two schedule
Day Two: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Coral Cup – 2.50pm
- Champion Chase – 3.30pm
- Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper – 5.30pm
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to live coverage from day two of the Cheltenham Festival, where all eyes will be on Tiger Roll as the racing great attempts to sign off with what would be a memorable fourth victory in the Cross Country Chase. The two-time Grand National winner would bring the curtain down on a legendary career with a sixth Cheltenham victory in all.
Tiger Roll is expected to retire after today’s action but the punters will be backing the 12-year-old trained by Gordon Elliott to produce another famous victory to crown an illustrious racing career. The Cross Country Chase is one of seven races taking place on Ladies Day, as the Greatest Show on Turf returns to a full house for the first time in two years.
Fans flocked back to see the opening day of action on Tuesday, with a record-breaking 68,000 in attendance after the festival was held behind closed last year. The punters were treated to another extraordinary victory for Rachel Blackmore on Honeysuckle as she defended her Champion Hurdle crown. A victory for Tiger Roll in the Cross Country Chase would also bring the house down as the excitement builds ahead of Friday’s Gold Cup.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies