Follow live updates from day three of the Cheltenham Festival, as Flooring Porter attempts to secure back-to-back victories in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle while Rachel Blackmore aims for more success on Bob Olinger.

After the heavy rain of day two, the going is set to be soft again but the sun has come out to improve conditions at the Greatest Show on Turf. The day’s action is headlined by the Stayers’ Hurdle and Turners Novices’ Chase, as excitement builds ahead of Friday’s Gold Cup.

Flooring Porter is aiming to add his name to an illustrious list who have won the Stayers’ Hurdle on more than one occasion following his dominant performance 12 months ago, while Blackmore rides again on Bob Olinger following their stunning victory in the Ballymore last year.

Fans have flocked back to Cheltenham after the festival was held behind closed doors last season, and have been treated to two exciting days of action so far. Follow for live updates, as well as tips, odds, and results from the Cheltenham Festival.