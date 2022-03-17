Cheltenham Festival 2022 LIVE: Day three tips, odds, schedule, latest updates and results
Follow for live results, updates, tips and odds from the third day of the Cheltenham Festival, headlined by the Stayers’ Hurdle and Turners Novices’ Chase
Follow live updates from day three of the Cheltenham Festival, as Flooring Porter attempts to secure back-to-back victories in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle while Rachel Blackmore aims for more success on Bob Olinger.
After the heavy rain of day two, the going is set to be soft again but the sun has come out to improve conditions at the Greatest Show on Turf. The day’s action is headlined by the Stayers’ Hurdle and Turners Novices’ Chase, as excitement builds ahead of Friday’s Gold Cup.
Flooring Porter is aiming to add his name to an illustrious list who have won the Stayers’ Hurdle on more than one occasion following his dominant performance 12 months ago, while Blackmore rides again on Bob Olinger following their stunning victory in the Ballymore last year.
Fans have flocked back to Cheltenham after the festival was held behind closed doors last season, and have been treated to two exciting days of action so far. Follow for live updates, as well as tips, odds, and results from the Cheltenham Festival.
Cheltenham Festival: Day three tips
Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
Another horse chasing a repeat win in the same race is Willie Mullins’ Allaho, and if he runs within 7lb of what he produced 12 months ago, the rest may as well not bother turning up.
However, thankfully they have, and there is a reason to believe Allaho might not quite be able to reach those heights again.
His run was so good last year - a good deal better than anything he has produced before or since - that it looks like the exception rather than the rule.
That is to be expected, though, as he never put a foot wrong and genuine Grade One horses were taken out of their comfort zone by halfway, but he has not looked anything like the same horse since taking on stablemate Chacun Pour Soi over two miles at Punchestown after it.
First time out this year he was made to work extremely hard to win the John Durkan and scrambled home by two lengths from reopposing stablemate Janadil, who, while a good horse, is just below the very best.
Then last time at Thurles his only serious rival, Fakir D’oudairies, nearly came down at the first and was on the back foot thereafter.
He is the most likely winner, no doubt about it, but at such prohibitive odds it might be worth backing Shan Blue against him instead.
Dan Skelton could have gone for a handicap off his mark of 148 so he must be getting the right signs, even though he has not run since falling with the Charlie Hall at his mercy.
Cheltenham Festival: Day three tips
Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
The Pertemps Final has drawn its usual ultra-competitive field and Alaphilippe is worth supporting after a satisfactory return when fifth at Warwick in a qualifier for this in January.
Cheltenham Festival: Day three tips
Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
Not many line up in the Turners Novices’ Chase but from a long way out this has only concerned two, Bob Olinger and Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs.
Both won at the Festival last year but in different circumstances. Bob Olinger put up a jaw-dropping display in the Ballymore, leaving a top horse like Bravemansgame toiling in the straight.
Galopin Des Champs ran in the Martin Pipe when he was literally a Grade One horse in a handicap, as he went on to prove at Punchestown.
It is debateable whether any horse has made such a striking impression as he did on his chasing debut at Leopardstown and he followed up in Grade One company next time.
We know he has an engine, which when combined with deadly jumping makes him as exciting a prospect as there is in the game. On the other hand Bob Olinger has not impressed with his jumping and is likely to be on the back foot coming down the hill.
Cheltenham Festival: How to watch on TV
You can watch the coverage unfold on ITV1 with live coverage of the first five races of each day - coverage starts at 12:40pm, though be sure to tune into the hour-long Opening Show on ITV4 at 9am daily, with a preview of all the action ahead.
The only place to watch the entirety of each day though is Racing TV, which offers subscriptions starting from £10 for a day pass, as well as monthly and annual deals and is also part of some Sky Sports TV packages. You can follow coverage there from 10am each day.
There is a live stream of the action across ITV Hub and theRacing TV website or app.
You can listen to the races live with the first four races of each day live on talkSPORT, including the headline race at 3.30pm.
While Indy Sport will have you covered with a daily live blog, including all the best tips, results and reaction to the action.
Cheltenham Festival: Day three schedule
Day Three: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17
- Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
- Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
- Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm
Good morning
