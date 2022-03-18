(Getty Images)

Day four of the Cheltenham Festival sees Minella Indo attempt to secure back-to-back victories in the Gold Cup while Rachael Blackmore leads the challengers on favoured horse A Plus Tard.

Despite a bright and sunny day three, the going is soft again after the heavy rain from Wednesday but conditions at the Greatest Show on Turf are close to perfect as the Festival comes to a close. The day’s action is headlined, of course, by the Gold Cup but there looks set to be exciting action in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and JCB Triumph Hurdle amongst others.

On day three Flooring Porter joined the illustrious list of horses who have won the Stayers’ Hurdle on more than one occasion with his second consecutive victory, while Alloha repeated the same feat in the Ryanair Chase, can Minella Indo match their performances in the Gold Cup today?

Jockey Robbie Power will believe so but he faces tough competition from Rachael Blackmore riding A Plus Tard and Davy Russell on the back of Galvin - both of which should set off with shorter odds than last year’s winner.

Follow for live updates, as well as tips, odds, and results as the Cheltenham Festival concludes today: