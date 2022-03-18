Cheltenham Festival 2022 LIVE: Gold Cup day tips, odds, schedule, latest updates and results
Follow all the action from the Greatest Show on Turf on day four at the Cheltenham Festival
Day four of the Cheltenham Festival sees Minella Indo attempt to secure back-to-back victories in the Gold Cup while Rachael Blackmore leads the challengers on favoured horse A Plus Tard.
Despite a bright and sunny day three, the going is soft again after the heavy rain from Wednesday but conditions at the Greatest Show on Turf are close to perfect as the Festival comes to a close. The day’s action is headlined, of course, by the Gold Cup but there looks set to be exciting action in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and JCB Triumph Hurdle amongst others.
On day three Flooring Porter joined the illustrious list of horses who have won the Stayers’ Hurdle on more than one occasion with his second consecutive victory, while Alloha repeated the same feat in the Ryanair Chase, can Minella Indo match their performances in the Gold Cup today?
Jockey Robbie Power will believe so but he faces tough competition from Rachael Blackmore riding A Plus Tard and Davy Russell on the back of Galvin - both of which should set off with shorter odds than last year’s winner.
Cheltenham Festival: Day four tips
JCB Triumph Hurdle - 1.30pm
A Plus Tard can defy the statistics and provide Henry de Bromhead with back-to-back wins in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Second to stablemate Minella Indo 12 months ago, plenty felt he just did not quite get up the hill.
However, considering he had a dual Gold Cup winner in Al Boum Photo behind in third, that is a very harsh view to take.
Quite simply, Minella Indo was the better horse on the day but since then he has been beaten at Down Royal, pulled up in the King George and been beaten over six lengths by Conflated in the Irish Gold Cup, suggesting winning the blue riband has left its mark.
Meanwhile A Plus Tard waltzed to victory in the Betfair Chase on his reappearance and while holes can be picked in that form, he probably should have won the Savills Chase too but he was mugged on the line by Galvin.
The general view is the stiffer stamina test at Cheltenham will play even more to Galvin’s strengths, and he did win the National Hunt Chase after all. But nine times out of 10 Rachael Blackmore would have been a bit more patient in the Savills and she would probably admit she kicked for home a bit soon.
Proper spring ground will definitely be in his favour, less so Galvin, and the horse himself will have no idea that those who are beaten on their first run in a Gold Cup have a wretched record when trying to win it second time around.
King George winner Tornado Flyer once again looks a big price and can hit the frame.
Cheltenham Festival: Day four schedule
Day Four: Cheltenham Gold Cup - Friday 18th March
- JCB Triumph Hurdle - 1.30pm
- McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm
- Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm
- St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm
- Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm
- Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm
Good Morning
