Cheltenham LIVE: Results, winners and latest updates from Gold Cup
Cheltenham Gold Cup schedule, racecard and all the action as the Festival concludes on Day 4
The Cheltenham Festival concludes today after what has been a thrilling week of racing but not before the most prestigious race of the week - the Gold Cup.
It was all about Rachael Blackmore 12 months ago on A Plus Tard and the Irishwoman has given an update on the horse ahead of its bid to defend the title.
There’s time for one more packed race card including seven exciting races to showcase the finest in the sport in the Cotswolds, including the highly-anticipated Gold Cup.
The Irish trainers continue to shine and will hope to triumph once again after landing the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with a mighty 18 wins compared to just 10 for British-trained horses.
Follow all of our final-day coverage from the 2023 Cheltenham Festival below:
Galopin Des Champs wins the Cheltenham Gold Cup
1. Galopin Des Champs - 7/5
2. Bravemansgame - 6/1
3. Conflated - 22/1
4. Noble Yeats - 14/1
GALOPIN DES CHAMPS WINS THE CHELTENHAM GOLD CUP
Galopin Des Champs had plenty in the tank after leaping over the last. He outdoes Bravmansgame up the hill and flies to victory in the biggest race of the week!
Paul Townend has another winner!
3.30 - Cheltenham Gold Cup
A Plus Tard pulls up. Two fences to go as Galopin Des Champs makes his move, he races to the front alongside Bravemansgame.
3.30 - Cheltenham Gold Cup
Ahoy Senior falls! He’s down at the fifth from last and hampers A Plus Tard who drops into last place.
Hewick and Protektorat compete for the lead.
3.30 - Cheltenham Gold Cup
Galopin Des Champs and A Plus Tard are both at the back. Biding their time or off the pace?
Ahoy Senior continues to lead and eases up the pace. Hewick is second.
3.30 - Cheltenham Gold Cup
Stattler pulls up before he completes the first circuit. He was well off the pace at the back and Minella Indo is struggling too.
Ahoy Senior still leads as they pass the grandstand.
Minella Indo is out of the Gold Cup too as he’s pulled up.
3.30 - Cheltenham Gold Cup
Protektorat has moved up to third behind both Hewick and Ahoy Senior. No major moves from Galopin Des Champs yet.
Ahoy Senior leads the way at the turn. 13 fences to go.
3.30 - Cheltenham Gold Cup
Ahoy Senior leads Hewick by half a length wth Protektorat and A Plus Tard say comfortably in the middle of the field.
3.30 - Cheltenham Gold Cup
And they’re off! Most of these horses seem revved up. Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senior get away well as does Noble Yeats - last year’s Grand National winner.
3.30 - Cheltenham Gold Cup
The horses make their way onto the course. Galopin Des Champs and A Plus Tard are the two main runners. Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senior are both in with a shout too.
But this is the Gold Cup. Anything can happen.
